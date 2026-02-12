St. Louis Cardinals, Gray Media, First Alert 4 And Matrix Midwest Expand Partnership With Launch Of Home Plate Programming Package To Bring Fans Hundreds Of Hours Of Free Over-The-Air Cardinals Programming

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the 2026 season, the St. Louis Cardinals and Gray Media announce the launch of Home Plate – a sweeping package of Cardinals live games and other programming that gives fans free and over-the-air access to the team they love – from the minor leagues to the majors. The package will air in full in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, and parts of the package will air on Gray's television stations in 13 other Midwestern markets. The expanded Home Plate programming begins February 23rd in Spring Training and includes:



Eight Cardinals Spring Training games simulcast live on Matrix Midwest

Ten regular-season Cardinals games simulcast on First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV), Matrix Midwest, and Gray Media-owned or syndicated third-party television stations in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, and Kentucky

At least twelve Memphis Redbirds (AAA affiliate) games airing live on Matrix Midwest

At least ten Springfield Cardinals (AA affiliate) games airing live on Matrix Midwest Next-day one-hour, edited and condensed replays of the prior day's game airing at noon and 5 p.m. on Matrix Midwest for most Cardinals games



"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals and bring fans even closer to the team they love at every level,” said JD Sosnoff, General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest.“From watching future stars develop in Springfield and Memphis to experiencing Cardinals baseball at Busch Stadium, Home Plate gives our viewers unprecedented access to the entire organization. We're grateful for the Cardinals' trust in Matrix Midwest to deliver the exclusive content that connects fans with this storied franchise."

The free, over-the-air broadcasts of 10 regular-season Cardinals games are slated for Friday nights, and will be available on Gray Media-owned or syndicated third-party television stations in the following markets*:



St. Louis, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri / Paducah, Kentucky

Champaign, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois

Quincy, Illinois

Rochester-Mason City, Illinois

Rockford, Illinois

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Davenport, Iowa

Ottumwa, Iowa

Sioux City, Iowa

Evansville, Indiana

Jonesboro, Arkansas Memphis, Tennessee



*Viewers should refer to local listings.

St. Louis Cardinals' regular season game times below are CDT*:



April 24 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Seattle Mariners at 7:00 p.m.

May 22 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds at 5:30 p.m.

May 29 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs at 6:00 p.m.

June 12 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Minnesota Twins at 7:00 p.m.

June 26 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins at 7:00 p.m.

July 3 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs at 3:00 p.m.

July 24 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds at 7:00 p.m.

August 7 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies at 7:00 p.m.

August 28 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 11 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago White Sox at 7:00 p.m.

*Programming subject to change.

The Cardinals plan to simulcast the following Spring Training games on Matrix Midwest.

All times are CDT:



Monday, Feb. 23 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins at 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Miami Marlins at 12:00 p.m.

Monday, March 9 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles at 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at 12:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 23 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Springfield Cardinals* at 6:00 p.m.

(*at Hammons Field)

Programming dates for the Memphis games, Springfield games and St. Louis Cardinals next-day condensed replays on Matrix Midwest will be announced on a later date. For the latest programming updates included in the Home Plate programming package and a comprehensive list of local listing information, fans can visit.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Gray Media and expand Cardinals baseball coverage across the St. Louis television market. The feedback we heard from our fans after showing Cardinals games on KMOV, Matrix Midwest, and regional Gray-TV affiliate stations last season was overwhelmingly positive,” said Anuk Karunaratne, Cardinals Senior Vice President of Business Operations.“Their free, over-the-air platform makes it easy for fans across Cardinals Nation to access the comprehensive Cardinals content they've been asking for. This is a unique opportunity for our fans to conveniently follow the team all season long."

About Matrix Midwest:

Matrix Midwest is a provider of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment programming for the St. Louis region. Matrix Midwest is owned by Gray Media. Available now over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV).

About First Alert 4:

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. First Alert 4 is owned by Gray Media.

About Gray Media:



Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .

About the St. Louis Cardinals:

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball. Since joining the National League in 1892, the Cardinals have won more than 10,000 games and finished in first place 28 times, winning 3 National League Eastern Division Titles, 13 National League Central Division Titles, 19 National League Pennants and 11 World Series Championships. There are 56 former players, managers and executives with ties to the Cardinals organization enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Contact:

Tom Zupanci, Creative Services Director, Matrix Midwest & KMOV-TV, 314-566-1477 office

