Amir Cup: Al Duhail Target Quarter-Final Spot As Round Of 16 Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals when they face Al Waab at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium today as the Round of 16 of the Amir Cup gets under way.

In the other match today, Al Wakrah take on Al Sailiya at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, with the knockout stage set to continue until Sunday. Al Duhail assistant coach Fares Bouzid stressed the importance of maintaining full focus against their opponents.

“This is a crucial match in a tournament that means a great deal to Al Duhail, and we must give everything to win the title. We've prepared thoroughly and expect a tough match,” he said at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

“We've studied Al Waab closely, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and will fight with full focus and determination to secure qualification.”

Second Division side Al Waab advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Lusail in the preliminary stage.

Al Waab coach Ahmed Abdelsalam Mohamed said his team is ready to rise to the challenge.

“We're looking forward to delivering our best performance against Al Duhail. The team is fully prepared, and we aim to show a level worthy of this highly competitive tournament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah, currently sixth in the Qatar Stars League, are aiming for a strong showing in the prestigious competition.

“We're excited to perform well in a competition that means a lot to us and everyone involved, and we are striving to win the title, even though we know it will be very difficult with so many strong teams,” said Al Wakrah coach Vicente Moreno.

Al Sailiya are a distinguished side with good players and a good coach, but we are ambitious and determined to compete strongly and fight for the trophy.”

Al Sailiya coach Mirghani Al Zain said his side is eager to make the most of their opportunity in the tournament.

“We are preparing to compete in a tournament that is dear to everyone's hearts. The players are striving to give their best, and despite the difficulty of our situation, we are determined to seize the opportunity to qualify for the next round,” said the coach.

Round of 16 Fixtures

Today

Al Duhail vs Al Waab at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium (4:30pm)

Al Wakrah vs Al Sailiya at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (7:15pm)

Tomorrow

Al Shamal vs Qatar SC at Grand Hamad Stadium (4:30pm)

Al Shahania vs Al Arabi at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (7:15pm)

On Saturday

Al Gharafa vs Al Kharaitiyat at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (4:30pm)

Al Rayyan vs Al Khor at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium (7:15pm)

Al Sadd vs Al Markhiya at Grand Hamad Stadium (7:15pm)

On Sunday

Al Ahli vs Umm Salal at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (7:15pm)