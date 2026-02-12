403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. House Clears Controversial Voting Bill
(MENAFN) The U.S. House of Representatives, under Republican control, approved controversial voting legislation Wednesday mandating stricter identification and citizenship verification for federal elections—a priority championed by President Donald Trump.
Passing by a razor-thin 218-213 vote, the SAVE America Act secured backing from every Republican lawmaker while facing near-universal Democrat resistance, with just one Democrat breaking ranks in the lower chamber.
The legislation mandates states collect in-person documentary citizenship evidence—including passports or birth certificates—before registering individuals for federal contests. Additionally, the measure enforces photo identification requirements at polling locations.
New stipulations for mail-in voting compel citizens to furnish valid identification copies both when requesting and returning absentee ballots.
The legislative push has ignited fierce partisan warfare between Republicans and Democrats.
Republican advocates maintain the citizenship and ID mandates serve as safeguards against electoral fraud.
Democrats counter that such prerequisites will depress turnout, disproportionately affecting minority communities, younger citizens, and economically disadvantaged voters who face greater obstacles securing identification papers.
"This is a desperate effort by Republicans to distract," House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "The so-called SAVE Act is not about voter identification, it is about voter suppression. And they have zero credibility on this issue."
The measure advances to the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats. media reported "It faces a daunting path in the Senate," highlighting that certain Senate Republicans remain "skeptical or outright opposed to the legislation."
Passing by a razor-thin 218-213 vote, the SAVE America Act secured backing from every Republican lawmaker while facing near-universal Democrat resistance, with just one Democrat breaking ranks in the lower chamber.
The legislation mandates states collect in-person documentary citizenship evidence—including passports or birth certificates—before registering individuals for federal contests. Additionally, the measure enforces photo identification requirements at polling locations.
New stipulations for mail-in voting compel citizens to furnish valid identification copies both when requesting and returning absentee ballots.
The legislative push has ignited fierce partisan warfare between Republicans and Democrats.
Republican advocates maintain the citizenship and ID mandates serve as safeguards against electoral fraud.
Democrats counter that such prerequisites will depress turnout, disproportionately affecting minority communities, younger citizens, and economically disadvantaged voters who face greater obstacles securing identification papers.
"This is a desperate effort by Republicans to distract," House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "The so-called SAVE Act is not about voter identification, it is about voter suppression. And they have zero credibility on this issue."
The measure advances to the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats. media reported "It faces a daunting path in the Senate," highlighting that certain Senate Republicans remain "skeptical or outright opposed to the legislation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment