Qatar Chamber, Russian Delegation Discuss Investment Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and a Russian trade delegation discussed cooperation between the private sectors of the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, focusing on expanding investment partnerships in the service of bilateral interests came during a meeting on Wednesday between First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari and a Russian delegation headed by HE First Deputy Governor of the Novgorod Region Evgenii Bogdanov, in the presence of several Qatari businessmen and representatives of local companies this context, the First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber affirmed that Qatari-Russian ties are growing, noting the increase in Qatari investments in Russia across various sectors and underscoring that 58 Russian companies currently operate in the Qatari market, either through full Russian ownership or in partnership with Qatari entities bin Twar affirmed the Qatar Chamber's readiness to assist Russian companies in exploring cooperation with their Qatari counterparts, pointing to broad prospects in energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, food security, technology, and infrastructure, in line with Qatar's economic diversification strategy and Russian industrial potential further highlighted the important role played by the Qatari-Russian Business Council in fostering cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, noting the interest of Qatari companies and investors in learning more about the opportunities available in the Novgorod Region his part, the First Deputy Governor of the Novgorod Region stated that the Russian delegation includes several companies specializing in various sectors that are eager to enter the Qatari market and supply their products to Qatar noted that the Novgorod Region is located between Russia's two largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and is witnessing significant industrial development, adding that the region is distinguished by industries such as metals, automotive manufacturing, oil and gas equipment, food processing, and advanced technology Excellency expressed his appreciation for the Qatar Chamber's role in bringing the business communities of both countries closer together and invited Qatari businessmen to visit the Novgorod Region to explore the available investment opportunities there and to look into fostering partnerships with Russian companies.Qatar Chamber Investment Russia
