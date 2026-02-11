Sharjah Chamber To Launch 36Th Sharjah Ramadan Festival With Heritage, Community- Focused Activities Supporting UAE's Year Of Family'

Sharjah, 11 February 2026

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is gearing up to launch the 36th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 from 15 February to 25 March.

The festival will run across all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, including the Central and Eastern regions. It will feature participation from major shopping centres, retail outlets, and international and local brands.

Coinciding with the UAE's 'Year of Family', this year's edition reflects SCCI's commitment to enhancing community engagement and creating a distinctive Ramadan experience that strengthens family bonds and promote social cohesion.

Held under the theme“Ramadan Spirit in Heart of Sharjah”, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 will be launched as part of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 campaign which has been running since 1 December and will continue until 25 March.

The 39-day extravaganza is packed with intensive economic and community-driven activities, reinforcing the emirate's position as a leading tourism destination during the holy month. The programme will feature a diverse line-up of promotional campaigns, prize draws, and cultural initiatives covering all cities and regions in Sharjah. These massive emirate-wide events and activities not only help enhance visitor shopping experience and increase consumer engagement but also support growth across the retail sector and other related industries.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, stated that the anticipated launch of the 36th Sharjah Ramadan Festival demonstrates the sustained success of the event over more than three decades and its potential to meet evolving community expectations and retail sector demands.

He noted that this year's festival coincides with the UAE's 'Year of Family', featuring a programme structure focused on family-centric engagement combining entertainment, education, shopping, and the promotion of social values.

Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, said the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 features a diversified portfolio of activities tailored to engage multiple community segments, including shoppers, families, children, youth, and sports enthusiasts.

She explained that this year's festival incorporates competitions and prize campaigns designed to enhance visitor participation and strengthen the overall promotional programme. These initiatives form part of an integrated, interactive marketing strategy that blends entertainment-driven engagement with high-value incentives across key retail destinations.

Sharjah Ramadan Festival's offers and promotions will be complemented by a comprehensive line-up of interactive events throughout the holy month of Ramadan, elevating the overall seasonal experience for residents and tourists alike.

The festival serves as a strategic partner to the "Ramadan Nights” exhibition, set to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah, enabling exhibition shoppers to enter the festival's main raffle draw, thereby expanding outreach and strengthening cross-event promotional integration.

key attractions at the 36th Sharjah Ramadan Festival include the "Young Influencer" initiative, designed to engage children through interactive participation platforms, and the "Your Iftar Is Ready" event, which highlights the humanitarian and social dimensions of the festival and reflects the spirit of community solidarity and giving during the holy month.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions campaign has delivered a strong showing at this year's edition of Sharjah Light Festival, with a dedicated entertainment pavilion for families and children at the Light Village.

The pavilion features a retail outlet for Shamsa, the promotional child-friendly mascot character for Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025- 2026. The store, which will be operating until 22 February in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), showcases branded promotional merchandise aimed at reinforcing brand visibility and consumer engagement.

Furthermore, the promotional campaign implemented targeted school outreach visits featuring interactive performances by the "Shamsa" character. The shows delivered educational and social awareness messages that reflect the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to combining entertainment with learning and engaging younger audiences.

Another highlight of this year's Sharjah Shopping Promotions is the "Reading Carnival” event, organised by Al Shaima Girls' School-Cycle 3, featuring a distinguished participation by the "Shamsa" brand character. The participation forms part of an educational initiative aimed at promoting reading culture and knowledge development among students through experiential and interactive activities.

The event included the distribution of 150 incentive gifts to participants, supporting literacy encouragement objectives and sustained skill development. The carnival attracted students from 13 schools across multiple educational levels, reflecting the campaign's broad outreach and community engagement impact.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 463 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 5:43:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: PETRONAS Lubricants International Launches Newly Enhanced PE...