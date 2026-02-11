403
US Lawmaker Unveils Names of Six Prominent Figures in Epstein Files
(MENAFN) US Congressman Ro Khanna publicly disclosed on Tuesday the identities of six “wealthy, powerful men” whose names had been redacted from documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
The six individuals named by Khanna include Les Wexner, founder of Victoria’s Secret; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai-based DP World; Salvatore Nuara; Zurab Mikeladze; Leonic Leonov; and Nicola Caputo.
Khanna explained that he and Representative Thomas Massie reviewed unredacted Epstein materials during a two-hour visit to the US Department of Justice on Monday. They found that approximately 70% to 80% of the documents remain redacted, despite a law requiring public release with limited exceptions.
“Why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public?” Khanna asked on the House floor. “If we found six men they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many they are covering up for in those three million files.”
Khanna accused the FBI of having scrubbed records months before Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which permits redactions primarily to protect victims’ identities.
Massie, who had previously stated he would not release the names himself, later said on social media platform X that the Justice Department had unredacted several documents following his criticism, including files listing potential co-conspirators. He noted that Wexner was identified as a co-conspirator in a 2019 FBI document but emphasized that inclusion in the files “does not prove guilt.”
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded on X, asserting that the Justice Department had unredacted all non-victim names and that Wexner’s name had already appeared multiple times in the Epstein files. He added that the DOJ remains “committed to transparency.”
