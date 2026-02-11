403
Protesters Throw Molotov Cocktail at Albanian Prime Ministry
(MENAFN) A Molotov cocktail was launched Tuesday at the Prime Ministry headquarters during anti-government rallies in Albania’s capital city. The incident unfolded as large crowds assembled in Tirana, responding to a call from the primary opposition Democratic Party (PD), which has accused the administration of widespread corruption.
Thousands of protesters convened outside the Prime Ministry, voicing their dissatisfaction and urging the departure of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Demonstrators tossed Molotov cocktails, fireworks, smoke grenades, and assorted items toward the government building as tensions escalated.
Law enforcement authorities responded by deploying tear gas and water cannons in an effort to disperse the crowd. Confrontations also broke out between protesters and police forces in the vicinity of the parliament building, further heightening the unrest.
Multiple individuals sustained injuries throughout the prolonged demonstrations, largely due to exposure to tear gas and related disturbances.
In addition to calling for the prime minister’s resignation, participants demanded that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku step down. She had been suspended on Nov. 19 over corruption accusations but was subsequently reinstated to her position.
A substantial police presence was maintained during the protests, with hundreds of officers stationed across the capital. Authorities also shut down several major roads in Tirana to manage the situation.
Anti-government rallies have taken place across Albania in recent months, as opposition groups pledge to persist with their campaign of demonstrations against the current leadership.
