Drone Attack On Bohodukhiv: Bodies Of Three Children And One Man Recovered From Under Rubble Pregnant Woman Among Injured

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

"At night, the enemy once again attacked the private residential sector of the city of Bohodukhiv with a strike drone. The hit occurred on a residential house, which was completely destroyed. A fire broke out over an area of 60 square meters," the statement reads.

Rescuers recovered from under the rubble the bodies of four victims: a 34-year-old man and three children (two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl). Two other people were injured, including a 35-year-old pregnant woman.

"Units of the State Emergency Service, including sappers and canine teams, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike. Psychologists also worked at the scene," the rescue service added.

As reported earlier, a search and rescue operation is underway in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, at the site of the enemy drone strike – three children were trapped under the rubble.