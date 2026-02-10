Bigme Unveils B10 4G Premium Color E-Ink Tablet, Spearheading The Shift Toward Healthy Digital Screens

MENAFN - GetNews) In January 2026, Bigme announced the launch of its latest flagship-the B10, a 10.3inch powerful 4G Premium color e-ink phone-tablet engineered for professionals seeking an eye-friendly, yet fully functional digital tool. This release marks another step forward in the broader movement toward displays that prioritize visual wellness without sacrificing performance.







Have you ever calculated how much time you spend staring at screens each day? Behind the convenience of digital life lies the reality of our eyes enduring prolonged exposure to blue light, screen flicker, and intense focus. Today, this underlying health concern is quietly reshaping the consumer electronics market. Beyond traditional blue-light filtering methods, a solution closer to the essence of paper-based reading-the electronic ink screen-is moving from the fringe to the mainstream, initiating a profound transformation in "healthy display."

According to market research data, the global electronic paper display market had already reached tens of billions of US dollars in scale by 2025 and is projected to maintain significant growth over the next decade. This demand is driven not only by rising individual health consciousness but also by global sustainability trends. For instance, EU regulations promoting reduced paper waste are encouraging industries like retail and logistics to seek e-paper as a sustainable digital alternative. Simultaneously, the proliferation of online education and the digital transformation of traditional publishing have fueled strong demand for devices that combine eye-protective features with digital convenience.

Amid this wave of technological evolution, the performance of the Bigme brand stands out. With eighteen years of deep cultivation in the e-ink field, it is responding to the needs of the era through continuous innovation in color e-ink screen technology and its comprehensive, vertically integrated industry chain.

From Participant to Definor: Building a Full Industry Chain

In the e-ink screen sector, Bigme is not merely a product integrator but a deep expert with a fully vertically integrated industrial layout. Its core team has been dedicated to e-ink technology R&D since 2008. Through 18 years of accumulation, it has built a complete industrial closed-loop encompassing upstream technology R&D and patent strategy, midstream precision manufacturing, and downstream global brand operations and channel services.

This integrated "R&D, Production, Sales" model forms the solid foundation for its sustained innovation leadership. The company holds dozens of invention patents related to e-ink screens and hundreds of intellectual property assets. It operates Class 100 cleanroom automated production facilities and implements refined process management through ERP, MES, and other systems. This ensures every step-from the independent R&D of a single driver chip or a color algorithm to the final large-scale delivery of high-quality products-remains under control. Currently, its products are sold in nearly 200 countries and regions worldwide, with cumulative shipments exceeding 8 million units. It has established local service centers in over ten countries, forming a robust global operations network. It is precisely this deep cultivation spanning industrial cycles that has enabled Bigme to evolve from an early industry participant into one of the leaders defining product forms and experience standards.

From Monochrome Reading to Color Intelligent Office

Bigme's eighteen-year development history is akin to a condensed chronicle of e-ink device evolution. Before 2020, the industry's perception of e-ink screens largely remained at the stage of "monochrome, sluggish, functionally single-purpose" e-readers. While products like Kindle accomplished market education, user demand for color display and smart applications remained far from satisfied.

2020 marked a crucial turning point. With the maturation of upstream color e-ink technology, Bigme officially launched its brand and swiftly seized the historical opportunity, subsequently releasing the world's first 10.3-inch color e-ink smart office notepad, the B1 Pro. This groundbreaking move was like a stone cast into a still pond, generating significant ripples within the industry and formally defining the entirely new category of "color e-ink smart office notepads." Since then, Bigme's pace of innovation has continuously accelerated, repeatedly setting new industry records: from the world's first color office notepad with an open Android system, to the first model boosting color resolution to 150 PPI, to the 2023 launch of its flagship featuring the latest Gallery 3 technology, achieving 300 PPI high-definition color display. Concurrently, the company pioneered the integration of AI large language models like ChatGPT into e-ink devices, releasing the world's first AI smart office notepad and leading the new direction of "intelligent terminals."

In 2023, the launch of the world's first Kaleido3 color e-ink tablet-the inkNote Color-catapulted Bigme to fame in international markets! It raised $800,000 on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, marking its entry into countless households and helping many more people with dry eye issues.

In 2023, Bigme also launched the Galy, the world's first Gallery 3 color e-ink tablet. It raised nearly $700,000 on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, once again creating a major sensation. This technology significantly enhances screen clarity, delivering a superior reading experience for users.

In the same year, Bigme launched the world's first 25.3 inch color e-ink all-in-one PC and monitor, the B251, significantly expanding the application scenarios for e-ink technology. Designed to revolutionize people's workspace with an eyefriendly screen, it raised $260,000 on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

By continuously pushing the boundaries with pioneering products, Bigme has established itself as a key innovator in the E Ink product industry.













Solving Core Pain Points: Technological Breakthroughs and Scenario Revolution

It is precisely based on profound technological accumulation and industrial chain control that Bigme has been able to directly confront the three core pain points of traditional e-ink screens-"slow refresh rate, heavy ghosting, and dull colors"-and achieve breakthrough progress. Its self-developed xRapid fast-refresh algorithm boosts refresh speeds to 43 frames per second, making smooth web browsing and even video watching possible. The xClear automatic ghosting-elimination technology effectively suppresses motion blur during dynamic display. Meanwhile, the xColor color management algorithm strives to deliver more vibrant and true-to-life visual effects on color e-ink screens.







Once technical barriers are overcome one by one, the product's value lies in precisely targeting specific life and work scenarios. Bigme has constructed what is currently the industry's most comprehensive color e-ink product ecosystem:

Mobile Office Series: Flagship smart office notepads integrate AI meeting transcription, real-time translation, note organization, and even access to multiple mainstream large language models, serving as a "second brain" for business professionals.

Light Office Series: Focusing on portability and cost-effectiveness, these devices offer dual systems for both office and learning, meeting flexible needs during commutes and business travel.

Monitors & All-in-Ones: Targeting long-term computer users like programmers and writers, these products include 13.3-inch to 25.3-inch e-ink monitors and all-in-one PCs, providing an eye-friendly, large-screen environment for deep work.

Smartphone Series: E-ink smartphones seek a balance between essential smartphone functions and a "low-distraction," eyefriendly experience.

Smart Commercial Display Series: Products like eink photo frame & calendar explore innovative applications for e-ink screens in areas like commercial signage.







User Recognition and Future Visions

Market feedback is the truest test. On major e-commerce platforms, multiple Bigme products consistently rank at the top of their categories in terms of positive review rates. User evaluations frequently highlight "outstanding eye-friendly," "stunning color display," and "practical AI office functions." This word-of-mouth from real-world use forms the brand's most solid moat.

Looking ahead, the development path for e-paper technology is becoming clearer: colorization, flexibility, and larger sizes. With advancements in materials and processes, we may see even thinner, lighter, and even bendable or foldable e-ink devices, further integrating into mobile life and the IoT world. For dedicated players like Bigme, their story is not just about the evolution of a screen but also about sketching a blueprint for how technology can more amicably and healthily integrate into our digital lives.

In the consumer electronics field where performance specifications are constantly being pushed to extremes, care for visual health is becoming a warm and enduring force. As people become increasingly willing to pay for "comfortable" and "healthy" experiences, a quiet revolution, led by a humble e-ink screen, has already arrived.

Visit Bigme official website: bigme