Peru Tops Latin America's Housing Rankings - At A Cost

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Four Peruvian developers placed inside the Best Place to Live 2025 top ten after the consultancy surveyed 9,677 homeowners across nine Latin American countries, with Llosa Edificaciones taking first place. - Certified firms outsold the market average by 29.3% in a record year - Lima moved nearly 25,000 units and surpassed 11 billion soles in transactions for the first time. - The celebration masks a structural crisis: Peru's housing deficit exceeds 1.9 million homes, the government halved housing subsidies for 2026, and seven in ten dwellings are built informally.

Llosa Edificaciones, a Lima developer that doubled its revenue in 2025, now leads a regional ranking of 123 real estate firms spanning nine countries.

The Best Place to Live study collected 9,677 verified owner surveys over twelve months and placed three more Peruvian companies - TM Gestión Inmobiliaria, Vitaín Inmobiliaria, and Actual Inmobiliaria - inside the top ten, ahead of established Chilean and Colombian competitors.

It is the second consecutive year Peru has dominated the ranking. Cinthia Pasache, the consultancy's commercial director, said buyers now measure developers against the service standards of banking and e-commerce - fast responses, clear information, constant follow-up - even when a purchase stretches over many months.

The study evaluates six dimensions, splitting evenly between service and product, and finds that after-sales support is decisive in whether owners recommend their developer.

Peru housing boom leaves most behind

The broader market backs the narrative. Lima posted its strongest year on record in 2025: nearly 25,000 units sold, a 19% jump, and over 11 billion soles in total sales, according to the developer confederation CODIP.

Certified firms outsold the market average by 29.3%, and CAPECO president Alejandro Garland praised 34 certified companies as proof of a self-improving industry.

One-bedroom units nearly doubled their market share to 22%, reflecting a growing investor class using apartments as Airbnb or rental vehicles.

Yet the glossy results serve a narrow slice of the population. Peru 's housing deficit exceeds 1.9 million homes, seven in ten are built informally, and only 7% of purchases use formal mortgages - a figure that has fallen sharply from 24% in prior decades, reflecting how deeply the informal economy constrains access to credit.

The government halved housing subsidies for 2026 - from 2.17 billion soles to 1.09 billion - meaning roughly 30,000 families will receive help, down from 60,000. CODIP warns the funds could be exhausted by April, while Habitat for Humanity estimates Peru needs two billion dollars annually in subsidies to close the gap.

With presidential elections looming, December sales already slipped as buyers deferred commitments, and wealthy Peruvians have been redirecting capital offshore.

Peru's top-ranked developers have learned to deliver a polished experience to those who can access the formal market - the unresolved question is what becomes of the millions who cannot.