Delhi Biker Death: Court Grants Contractor Protection From Arrest

Delhi's Dwarka Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to contractor Kavish Gupta. He had approached the court for anticipatory bail after receiving a notice from the police to join the investigation into the biker's death case. The court directed Gupta to join the investigation.

Court Grants Protection, Sets Bail Hearing

The case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janak Puri area last week.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Harleen Singh granted protection to Kavish Gupta, subject to his joining the investigation. Gupta assured the court that he would join the investigation tomorrow (Wednesday).

"Accordingly, let the applicant join the investigation on the aforesaid date and time, as undertaken by his counsel. Meanwhile, let no coercive steps be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing," ASJ Singh ordered on Tuesday.

The court has scheduled arguments on the anticipatory bail application for February 18. The Investigation Officer (IO) has already filed a reply to the application.

During the hearing, advocates Ajay Paul Marken and Geetu Paul, counsel for the applicant, submitted that Kavish Gupta received a notice to join the investigation on February 9, 2026, but could not do so due to ill health.

It was also submitted that Gupta is ready to join the investigation whenever the IO calls upon him. This was not opposed by the prosecution.

The counsel undertook that Gupta would join the investigation on February 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM and appear before the IO on the said date and time. He requested that no coercive steps be taken against Gupta until the next date of hearing, which was not opposed by the State.

Other Arrests Made in the Case

Delhi Police has already arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh in connection with the case.

Yogesh was arrested for failing to inform the police that a biker had fallen into the pit and withholding the information. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody on Monday.

