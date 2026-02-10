How To Stay Steady In A World Of Chaos: This Digital Values Tool Provides Much-Needed Clarity

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Someone completing the Personal Values Card Sort on their phone"In a fast-paced and often chaotic world, the free Personal Values Card Sort helps people reconnect with what matters most. This simple 5-minute online exercise guides users to identify and prioritise their core values, offering a practical way to build clarity and steadiness. Based on principles from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, it provides an accessible starting point for making more intentional, values-aligned decisions.

Brisbane, QLD, Australia - In a world that often feels unpredictable and overwhelming, finding a sense of internal stability has become a top priority for many. A new, free online resource-the Personal Values Card Sort-was launched to help individuals cut through the noise of daily life and rediscover what truly matters to them.

Building an Internal Compass

When life feels chaotic, it is easy to drift into "survival mode," making decisions based on immediate stress rather than long-term fulfilment. The Personal Values Card Sort offers a "mental reset." It is a simple, interactive exercise that helps users identify their foundational beliefs-the "moral compass" that guides attitudes, decisions, and behaviours.

"Values aren't just abstract ideas; they are the stable ground we stand on when everything else is shifting," says Dr Sascha Hardwick, Director of Hardwick Psychological Services. "By identifying these core principles, people can stop reacting to the chaos and start acting with intention."

The Science of Values-Based Action

While the tool is designed for easy, everyday use, it is built on a psychological foundation.

The concept of "values-based action" is a cornerstone of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), a modern psychological approach that emphasises acting on one's values to create a meaningful life, especially during times of adversity. Taking practical steps aligned with one's values often translates into meaningful behaviour change in everyday life.

How the Tool Works

The online interface makes it a simple 5-minute exercise.

Identify: The user is presented with 1 of 73 values at a time. They simply choose whether the value is: not important, important, or very important.

Prioritise: The tool guides users to narrow their focus until they find their "Top 5" very important values.

Apply: Users receive a clear summary that serves as a blueprint for making future decisions with confidence.

Free and Accessible to All

The Personal Values Card Sort is completely free to use and requires no sign-up or registration. It is designed to be an accessible resource for anyone looking to find their footing in a fast-paced world.

To find your clarity today, visit:

About Hardwick Psychological Services

Hardwick Psychological Services is a Brisbane psychology practice providing evidence-based therapy and assessments for children, teens, adults and older adults. Our team of registered psychologists, clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists offers a caring, collaborative, evidence-based approach to mental health to make a lasting positive change.