Moving Services Market To Reach USD 150.16 Billion By 2031 Driven By Housing Recovery, Corporate Relocation Outsourcing, And Digital Booking Trends

"Moving Services Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the moving services market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Moving Services Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the moving services market size was valued at USD 110.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 116.71 billion in 2026, reaching USD 150.16 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. This steady rise reflects consistent demand across residential, commercial, and international relocation activities. The moving services market size continues to expand as housing activity improves, corporate mobility programs increase, and logistics requirements become more complex across industries.

The moving services industry plays a vital role in supporting economic mobility, workforce relocation, housing transitions, and supply chain adjustments. As businesses and households relocate for cost efficiency, career opportunities, and infrastructure access, service providers are expanding offerings to include packing, storage, equipment relocation, and specialized transport. The moving services market forecast remains positive due to strong demand from both individual households and enterprise relocation programs.

Key Growth Drivers in the Moving Services Market

Housing Market Recovery Supporting Moving Services Market Growth

One of the most important moving services market trends is the recovery of housing activity in major metropolitan areas. As property transactions increase, more households are relocating to new homes, especially from high-cost urban areas to affordable suburban or secondary cities. This shift is creating consistent demand for long-distance and regional relocation services. In addition, workforce migration toward technology hubs and developing economic centers is increasing relocation frequency. As professionals move closer to employment opportunities, relocation providers are benefiting from higher booking volumes and longer distance moves. These factors are supporting steady moving services market growth across residential segments.

Real estate investors and property managers are also actively repositioning assets, which requires relocation of tenants, furniture, and equipment. This trend contributes to higher utilization of relocation services throughout the year.

Corporate Relocation Outsourcing Driving Moving Services Industry Demand

Corporate relocation outsourcing has become a major driver in the moving services industry. Many companies now rely on specialized relocation providers to manage employee mobility programs. This includes relocation planning, packing, storage, and transportation of household and office assets. Organizations are increasingly integrating relocation services with human resources and financial systems to manage costs and improve employee experience. This shift is helping service providers secure long-term contracts and stable revenue streams.

Corporate relocation demand also includes office restructuring, equipment transfers, and facility changes. As businesses expand or reorganize operations, relocation service providers play an essential role in supporting business continuity and workforce mobility.

E-Commerce Expansion Creating New Opportunities in the Moving Services Market

The growth of e-commerce has increased demand for warehouse relocation and equipment transport. Retailers frequently relocate inventory, storage racks, and automation systems to optimize delivery efficiency. This creates opportunities for relocation providers specializing in logistics and industrial moves.

In addition, companies entering new regional markets require relocation of goods and equipment to distribution centers. This trend is strengthening international relocation demand and expanding the moving services market size across commercial segments. Relocation providers are also offering installation, storage, and equipment handling services, which helps increase revenue opportunities and improve customer retention.

Digital Booking and Virtual Surveys Improving Moving Services Market Efficiency

The adoption of digital tools is another important moving services market trend. Online booking platforms, virtual surveys, and dispatch management systems are helping providers improve efficiency and customer convenience.

Virtual surveys allow providers to assess relocation requirements remotely, reducing the need for physical visits. This helps speed up quote generation and improves booking conversion rates. Customers benefit from faster service, transparent pricing, and easier scheduling. Dispatch platforms help optimize route planning, reduce fuel costs, and improve delivery timelines. These improvements enhance operational performance and strengthen competitiveness within the moving services industry.

Moving Services Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Full-service Relocation

Partial-services

By End User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Military & Government

By Distance

Domestic

International

By Booking Channel

Online (Digital Platforms)

Offline (Direct / Phone & Branch)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

Belgium

Netherlands

Luxembourg

NORDICS

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Moving Services Market

Wheaton World Wide Moving

Armstrong Relocation and Companies

UniGroup Inc. (United & Mayflower)

AGS Worldwide Movers

Arpin Van Lines

Conclusion

The moving services market forecast remains positive due to steady demand from residential and commercial relocation activities. Housing market recovery, workforce mobility, and corporate relocation outsourcing are key factors supporting moving services market growth.

In addition, expanding e-commerce logistics and warehouse relocation requirements are creating new opportunities for service providers. These developments are helping increase the moving services market size and expanding revenue streams across industry segments.

