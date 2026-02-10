Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) To Present AI-Driven Neuro-Oncology Strategy At Glioblastoma Summit

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate oncology drug discovery and development, announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Panna Sharma will present at the 7th Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit, taking place Feb. 17–19, 2026, in Boston. During a Day Two presentation on Feb. 19, Mr. Sharma will highlight how the Company's RADR® AI and machine learning platform supported the development of STAR-001, a brain-penetrant therapeutic candidate, including insights into mechanism of action, biomarker identification, indication selection, and novel combination strategies for aggressive CNS cancers such as glioblastoma and ATRT.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline oncology drug development and bring precision therapies to patients who need them. The company's proprietary RADR(R) AI platform integrates hundreds of billions of data points to identify biomarkers, predict drug response, and design smarter clinical trials. Lantern's clinical-stage pipeline includes LP-184, LP-284, and LP-300, each targeting genomically defined patient populations.

