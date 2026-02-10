Investornewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Appoints Erik Blum And Adam Falkoff To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) announced the appointment of Erik Blum and Adam Falkoff to its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 6, 2026. The appointments fill existing board vacancies, with both directors serving until the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and participating in the Company's non-employee director compensation program, as Olenox adds leadership experience spanning public company turnarounds, corporate finance, public policy, and global strategic advisory.

To view the full press release, visit

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OLOX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN