Players Championship: Kshitij Naveed Kaul Drives His Way To Top In Rd 1

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Kshitij Naveed Kaul drove his way to the top in round one of the INR 1.5 crore Players Championship 2026 being played at the Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi. Kshitij posted a flawless eight-under 62 at the Par-70 course, one of his favourite venues, where he had also set the course record with a 10-under 60 last year.

Honey Baisoya's 63 placed him second, while the quartet consisting of American Jhared Hack, winner of the season-opener last week, Kushal Singh, Dhruv Sheoran, and Akshay Sharma, were a further shot behind in tied third place. Former PGTI Order of Merit champion Veer Ahlawat began the week with a 65 to be tied seventh.

The 25-year-old Kshitij Naveed Kaul, a winner of five PGTI events, including one last season, drove the ball to perfection on Tuesday as he landed four of his drives close to the green. His round also featured a couple of immaculate bunker shots. Kshitij, who had a fourth-place finish last week in Naya Raipur, collected three birdies on the back nine and added five more on the front nine, including four on the trot.

Kshitij, who hails from the Delhi Golf Club, said,“My driving and bunker shots were top-notch today. I came close to finding the green with my drives on a few occasions. My approach shots were also quite accurate. I really enjoy playing on this golf course. I had a great outing here last year as well. In this course, making chip-putts from close range is not easy, so hitting good wedge shots from a longer range is that much more important. That's what I managed to do well today.”

Honey Baisoya, who was in contention at the season-opener last week, having led the field after round three, continued the good work at Qutab Golf Course with an error-free effort of seven-under 63. Honey picked up four birdies on the back nine and three on the front nine.

Jhared Hack and Kushal Singh produced magic with their wedges as the former landed it within five feet on four occasions while the latter started the day with three consecutive birdies, all tap-ins from two feet.