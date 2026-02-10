DP World Recognized As One Of British Columbia's Top Employers For The Eighth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DP World honoured with 'BC's Top Employer' 2026 award, highlighting its commitment to employee excellence, innovation, and community impact

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has once again been named one of BC's Top Employers, marking its eighth consecutive year on the list. The recognition - announced today in The Vancouver Sun and on Eluta - reaffirms DP World's reputation as one of Canada's leading workplaces and highlights the company's commitment to its employees, innovation, and community impact.

The BC's Top Employers award is part of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which recognizes organizations leading their industries in innovative human resources practices. Winners are selected based on eight criteria: 1) workplace; 2) culture and social programs; 3) health and family benefits; 4) vacation and time off; 5) employee communications; 6) performance management; 7) training and development; and 8) community involvement.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“Being recognized as one of BC's Top Employers for the eighth consecutive year is an incredible honour. This achievement reflects the dedication, passion, and creativity of our employees across British Columbia and beyond. Our people are the foundation of our success, and we remain committed to providing the tools, opportunities, and support they need to thrive. Together, we've built a culture that values growth, well-being, and innovation - and we will continue to invest in our team as we look ahead.”

Since first being recognized in 2019, DP World has continually expanded and enhanced its employee programs. Highlights include:



Financial Planning and Retirement Support: Comprehensive services including group and individual financial planning, retirement workshops, and a defined contribution pension plan.

Wellness Programs: Fitness classes, nutrition workshops, and mental health resources, supported by a CAD $1,500 annual wellness spending account and complimentary Calm app access.

Professional Development: Tuition subsidies covering up to 100% of costs, targeted programs such as WomenLead and MentorHer, and leadership opportunities including The Art of Leadership for Women. Safety and Engagement: Initiatives like Recover at Work (RAW), the“Find It Fix It” challenge, and Safety Engagement Tours to reinforce a strong safety-first culture.

Commitment to Community and Inclusion

DP World remains deeply engaged with local communities. Employees receive two paid volunteer days annually, and the company matches charitable donations up to CAD $1,000 per year. In 2025, DP World provided nearly CAD $500,000 in community grants and entered into new partnership agreements valued at more than CAD $1 million. The company is currently in the final phase of a multi-year CAD$1 million partnership to build new facilities and transform patient care at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver.

The company's Sustainability, DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging), and Social & Wellness Committees also hosted and supported more than 50 events, further fostering employee engagement and community connection.

Recognition in The Career Directory and Global Certifications

In addition to the BC's Top Employers recognition, DP World was again named to The Career Directory for being one of Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates, recognizing its commitment to meaningful opportunities for students and early-career professionals.

Globally, DP World earned Great Place to Work® certification across multiple locations in the Americas, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Peru.

As DP World approaches its 20th anniversary of operations in Canada, the company remains focused on strengthening its presence in British Columbia and beyond. With nearly 500 employees across its BC sites - Vancouver, Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and its Canadian headquarters in Burnaby - DP World continues to invest in people, communities, and infrastructure to drive sustainable growth and innovation.

