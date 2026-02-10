Ex-Playstation CTO's Book 'Ink & Blessing' Explores Kanji Blessing Codes For US Baby Names Blending Digital & Tradition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Office Chatani Inc. (President and CEO: Masayuki Chatani) has released worldwide on Amazon the book”Ink & Blessing – 50 American Girl Baby Names in Auspicious Kanji” (also available in a boy baby name edition), which reinterprets the meanings and blessings embedded in names through Japan's traditional kanji culture.

The 2026 book is based on the popular American baby names published by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and applies the ancient traditional Japanese technique of Ateji, pairing sound with meaning through carefully selected kanji, to each name. Unlike Western naming traditions, which often derive from religious backgrounds or historical figures, this work adopts a Japanese approach in which parental wishes are embedded in the meaning of each character. Kanji are carefully selected to harmonize with the sound of the name while conveying auspicious and beautiful meanings. Rather than a simple name translation, the book presents names as poetic expressions by layering sound and meaning, proposing a new form of naming where culture and art intersect.

Beyond Translation: The Harmony of Sound and Meaning in Ateji

The selection of kanji in this book goes beyond literal or sequential kanji translation. While Western naming conventions often rely on historical or religious references, the Japanese writing system allows each character to function independently as both meaning and sound. Rather than mechanically substituting information, this work applies Ateji by matching the phonetics of English-language names with kanji that carry auspicious meanings, adding new cultural value.

From thousands of possible kanji, selections are made based on phonetic harmony, visual form, and semantic coherence. This process introduces a multilayered system of blessings rooted in Japanese culture, transforming names-the first gift from parent to child-into enduring expressions of intention and hope. These names with meaning also serve as distinctive name ideas for readers seeking depth and individuality.

For example, the name 'Amy.' While the sound is associated with 'beloved' in French, this book assigns the kanji 恵美 (read E-mi). This approach expresses a wish for a life endowed with both blessing and beauty, conveying not merely characters but the deeper intention carried within the name.

From Digital Extremes to the Timeless Value of Ink

Masayuki Chatani, former CTO of Sony Computer Entertainment and a key architect of the PlayStation platform, is now active as an AI strategy expert. His return to the analog world of calligraphy reflects a desire to redefine value through the fusion of advanced technology and traditional culture.

Having spent decades designing software systems, Chatani defines kanji as a refined logical code of the human spirit, developed over thousands of years. In an era of accelerating automation and abstraction, this book was conceived from the belief that handwritten Japanese calligraphy and the enduring prayers embedded in names are essential cultural assets to be passed on to future generations.

Ateji, a“Blessing Code”, is where digital and tradition intersect.

Key Features

Fusion of tradition and modernity: Popular American baby names redefined through traditional Ateji

Original calligraphy: All kanji are handwritten by Masayuki Chatani and digitally preserved as calligraphy art

Personal discovery: An opportunity to explore hidden meanings in names and uncover new identity perspectives through spiritual names



Practical and Cultural Applications

This book is designed not only as a name reference, but also as a cultural and artistic resource:

1. Use as a gift or for appreciation

Each page features original calligraphy created by the author. In addition to the digital edition, the book is available in paperback and hardcover formats that offer durability and visual appeal, making it suitable as a birth gift, a present for Japanese culture enthusiasts, or an art book for appreciation and display.

2. Inspiration for naming and renaming

The book offers a new perspective by integrating Japanese character-based intentions into Western naming traditions. It may be used as a reference when considering names for newborns, or when reexamining personal identity through a cross-cultural lens.

3. Promotion of multicultural understanding

By engaging with the structure of kanji and the logical system of Ateji, the book also functions as an educational resource, supporting deeper understanding of cultural concepts unique to the Japanese language.

Book Information

Series Titles:

Ink & Blessing – 50 American Boy Baby Names in Auspicious Kanji

Ink & Blessing – 50 American Girl Baby Names in Auspicious Kanji

Author: Masayuki Chatani

Formats: Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover

Retailer: Amazon (Worldwide)

■ Author Profile

Masayuki Chatani, also known as KouTetsu Chatani, is President and CEO of Office Chatani Inc. A former CTO of Sony Computer Entertainment, he oversaw PlayStation technology development and is also the author of Behind the Scenes at PlayStation. He later held senior AI strategy roles at Rakuten, KPMG, and McKinsey & Company.