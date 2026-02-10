Wellyx Supports The Growing Gym Market With“Friction-Free Operations” For Boomer And Millennial Membership Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



Integrated 24/7 access control (with offline mode), anti-tailgating controls, and built-in WhatsApp + dialer communications help gyms scale without adding front-desk load.

As the global gym and health clubs market is projected to expand by USD 20.58 billion from 2024–2028 at a ~3.91% CAGR, driven in part by rising memberships among boomers and millennials, gym operators face a clear mandate: grow capacity and services while keeping operations stable and costs controlled.

The same market outlook flags a real operational risk: a shortage of trained workforce can constrain growth during the forecast period. In addition, the report notes North America contributes ~40% of market performance in the analysis, raising the bar for member experience and operational reliability in one of the most competitive regions.

Wellyx, a gym and wellness management software platform, says the next growth phase won't be won by“more features” alone, but by removing the day-to-day friction that causes cancellations, disputes, and operational chaos: entry problems, missed communications, and disconnected systems.

“Demand is rising, but patience is shrinking,” said Dominic Stone, CEO of Wellyx.“Members expect self-serve booking, seamless payments, and reliable access, especially for early mornings, late nights, and hybrid schedules. Growth comes from consistency, not complexity.”

Market Reality: Membership Is Rising, Expectations Are Rising Faster

The health and fitness club industry continues to expand, including over 63.1 million members in Europe by 2022 (up 12.3% from 2021), a signal that scale and member servicing are becoming more complex, not less.

Wellyx believes gyms need to“design out” two major sources of friction that commonly drive complaints, churn, and refunds:

Access problems (can't get in, mismatched membership status, door failures)

Communication gaps (missed updates, no-shows, slow follow-up on leads and renewals)

What Wellyx Emphasizes

Wellyx emphasizes friction-free gym operations, so member access, messaging, and follow-ups work reliably even during extended hours and lean staffing. The platform focuses on keeping key workflows inside one system to reduce day-to-day issues that trigger complaints, refunds, and cancellations.

Fully integrated 24/7 access control (no third-party software)

Boomers and millennials show up with different habits, but they share one expectation: entry should be effortless. For boomers, that means a predictable, secure arrival that doesn't start with confusion or a locked door. For millennials, it's speed, scan, walk in, train, leave, without queuing at reception.

Wellyx anchors that experience with a fully integrated access control system designed to run inside the same platform that manages members and attendance, removing the operational friction that happens when access lives elsewhere. The system is positioned as“fully integrated” and requiring“no third-party software,” with a plug-and-play approach and centralized tracking of comings and goings.

Offline mode for uninterrupted entry

If the market is scaling and staffing pressure is real, the worst moment to fail is the front door. Boomers are more likely to abandon a session if access becomes a stressful, repeated issue. Millennials are more likely to churn if reliability breaks their routine even once or twice, especially around early mornings, late evenings, or short training windows.

Wellyx builds resilience into the access experience with offline mode, maintaining entry continuity when connectivity is disrupted. In practical terms, that's a gym protecting member trust: doors still function, access decisions still happen, and attendance isn't held hostage by internet stability.

Tailgating prevention

As memberships rise, the facility becomes busier, and the risk profile changes. Tailgating (unauthorized“follow-in” entry) is not just a security issue; it's a member experience issue. Boomers interpret weak access control as a safety and comfort risk. Millennials interpret it as paying for a membership that isn't protected.

Wellyx explicitly includes tailgating prevention as part of its access control design, reinforcing a controlled entry environment that protects both revenue and the in-club atmosphere members expect.

Multi-channel, two-way communication in one place (WhatsApp + built-in dialer)

This is where boomer and millennial behavior diverges, and where platforms often fall short. Boomers still value the ability to get clarity quickly, including a real call when the issue is sensitive (billing, freezes, medical considerations, schedule confusion). Millennials expect a messaging-first service that feels immediate and personal, not an inbox black hole.

Wellyx consolidates the conversation layer into a single communication surface: app messages, email, SMS, WhatsApp, and a built-in dialer, so staff can respond without bouncing between tools, and members can engage in the channel they actually use.

Automation for reminders and operational updates (email, SMS, in-app, WhatsApp)

A market growing on boomer and millennial demand creates a simple operational truth: manual follow-up does not scale. Boomers respond well to structure, clear confirmations, schedule changes, and reminders that reduce uncertainty. Millennials respond to timely nudges that reduce friction, book, confirm, and show up, without needing staff intervention.

Wellyx automation is built around triggers that send reminders and notifications via SMS, push, email, WhatsApp, and in-app messages, covering the operational moments that typically create no-shows, missed sessions, and avoidable cancellations.

About Wellyx

Wellyx provides gym business management software for memberships, bookings, billing, access control, communications, and automation, helping fitness operators streamline operations and improve member experience across single or multi-location facilities.