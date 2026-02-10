Insurtech Market Size To Surge To USD 739.69 Billion By 2035 As AI-Led Insurance Platforms Scale Worldwide

Ottawa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surging insurance claims are accelerating investments in AI-driven digital infrastructure to boost efficiency and customer experience. Meanwhile, blockchain and crypto adoption are modernizing payments and policy management, fueling Insurtech growth.

What is the Insurtech Market Size in 2026?

The global insurtech market size







Insurtech Market Key Highlights



North America dominated the global insurtech market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 38% in 2025, driven by early technology adoption and a strong digital insurance ecosystem.

Based on services, the managed services segment emerged as the market leader, capturing 43% of the total market share in 2025, supported by rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient IT operations.

By type, the health segment generated the highest revenue contribution, holding a 26% market share in 2025, fueled by growing digital health insurance solutions and data-driven underwriting.

In terms of technology, cloud computing led the market with a 28% share in 2025, owing to its flexibility, security, and ability to support real-time insurance operations. By end user, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 22% in 2025, as insurers and financial institutions increasingly invest in digital transformation initiatives.



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎



What is Insurtech?

The insurtech market growth is driven by the strong focus on enhancing customer experience, increased investment in insurance companies, robust growth of digital infrastructure, strong focus on preventing fraud, increasing need for enhancing underwriting accuracy, popularity of embedded insurance, and the focus on accurate risk assessment.

Insurtech Market Opportunity

Growing Personalization Demand Unlocks Market Opportunity

The increased consumer demand for tailored insurance policies and the focus on risk assessment on an individual basis increase demand for insurtech. The consumer focus on digital-first experiences and the consumer financial goals increases demand for personalised solutions. The increased utilization of usage-based insurance requires insurtech.

The consumer focuses on increasing satisfaction, and the need for 24/7 availability increases demand for personalization, which requires insurtech. The company's focus on decreasing policy cancellations and providing seamless interactions increases demand for insurtech. The growing personalization creates an opportunity for the growth of the insurtech market.

Insurtech Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 36.05 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 50.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 739.69 Billion Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 35.27% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Services, Deployment Model, Type, Technology, Application, and End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Insurtech Regional Insights

Why North America is Dominating the Insurtech Market?

North America dominated the insurtech market with a 38% share in 2025. The well-established financial infrastructure and the increasing use of convenient insurance products increase demand for insurtech. The strong presence of digital infrastructure and the strong consumer focus on personalised insurance increases adoption of insurtech. The presence of companies like Oscar Health, Hippo Insurance, Ethos Life, Kin Insurance, Lemonade, and Root Insurance drives the overall market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. Insurtech Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. insurtech market size is expected to be worth around USD 204.42 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 13.25 billion in 2026, with a solid CAGR of 35.92% from 2026 to 2035.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Insurtech Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The robust expansion of smartphone-based insurance platforms and the rise in the integration of insurance in e-commerce

India Insurtech Market



The India insurtech market is rapidly evolving, fueled by rising internet penetration, widespread smartphone

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Insurtech Segmental Insights

Services Insights

Why Managed Services Segment Dominates the Insurtech Market?

The managed services segment dominated the insurtech market with a 43% share in 2025. The strong focus on modernizing legacy systems and the growing cyber threats increases demand for managed services. The growing development of personalised insurance products and the popularity of the consumption-based subscription model increase the adoption of managed services. The scalability, 24/7 monitoring, rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and predictability of managed services drive market growth.

Deployment Model Insights

What made Cloud Segment Dominate the Insurtech Industry?

The cloud segment dominated the insurtech industry in 2025. The growing development of digital first product and the strong focus on superior disaster recovery increase demand for cloud. The cost-effectiveness, flexibility, enhanced agility, and improved security of cloud help market expansion. The growing personalised offerings and the strong focus on providing better customer services require cloud, supporting the overall market growth.

Type Insights

How did the Health Fragment Segment hold the Largest Share in the Insurtech Industry?

The health fragment segment held the largest revenue share of 26% in the insurtech industry in 2025. The transition towards proactive care and the increased utilization of wearable devices increase demand for insurtech. The growing healthcare expenditure and the higher need for personalised health plans increase the adoption of insurtech. The robust growth in digital health

Technology Insights

Why Cloud Computing Segment Dominating the Insurtech Market?

The cloud computing segment dominated the insurtech market with a 28% share in 2025. The strong focus on risk management in insurance and the higher need for enhancing financial efficiency increase demand for cloud computing. The need for disaster recovery and the development of new digital services requires cloud computing. The unmatched scalability, faster speed, enhanced data security, and improved integration of cloud computing support the overall market growth.

Application Insights

How Product Development and the Underwriting Segment Dominated the Insurtech Industry?

The product development and underwriting segment dominated the insurtech industry in 2025. The strong focus on providing 24/7 customer support and the development of usage-based insurance increase demand for insurtech. The focus on lowering fraud and the increasing use of proactive risk assessment requires insurtech. The increased automation of document review and the development of parametric insurance support the market growth.

End User Insights

Which End User held the Largest Share in the Insurtech Industry?

The BFSI segment held the largest revenue share of 22% in the insurtech industry in 2025. The increased use of cyber insurance in the BFSI sector and the need for automating complex processes increase demand for insurtech. The explosion of digital payments and the focus on improving fraud detection require Insurtech. The high amount of data generation in the BFSI industry and the focus on avoiding financial losses drive the overall market growth.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

Competitive Landscape in the Insurtech Market



Damco Group

DXC Technology Company

Insurance Technology Services

Majesco

Oscar Insurance

Quantemplate

Shift Technology

Trav, Inc.

Wipro Limited ZhongAn Insurance

Recent Developments



In February 2026, Insurify launched an industry-first ChatGPT insurance app. The app simplifies insurance discovery and helps in reviewing coverage options. The app can finalize the purchase policy and transforms car insurance shopping experience. (Source:- )

In December 2025, Orange Poland collaborated with bolttech to launch a new digital insurance platform, Insure with Orange. The platforms make insurance purchasing convenient and introduce value-added services. The platform provides different coverage options and human assistance. (Source:- )



In January 2026, Apollo collaborated with ZenHedge to launch a new parametric Freight Expense Insurance solution. The solution offers services like providing underwriting capability, strategic support, approved coverholder, and market reach. (Source:- )



Segments Covered in the Report

By Services



Consulting

Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Deployment Model



On-premise Cloud

By Type



Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel Others



By Technology



Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robo Advisory Others

By Application



Product Development & Underwriting

Sales & Marketing

Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement Claims Management

By End User



Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation Others

By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe



Western Europe





Germany





Italy





France





Netherlands





Spain





Portugal





Belgium





Ireland





UK





Iceland





Switzerland





Poland



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Austria





Russia & Belarus





Türkiye





Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA



GCC Countries





Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Qatar





Kuwait





Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Get Recent News:

For the Latest Update Follow Us: