Insurtech Market Size To Surge To USD 739.69 Billion By 2035 As AI-Led Insurance Platforms Scale Worldwide
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 36.05 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 50.03 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 739.69 Billion
|Growth Rate (2026 – 2035)
|35.27% CAGR
|Dominating Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026 to 2035
|Segments Covered
|Services, Deployment Model, Type, Technology, Application, and End Use
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Insurtech Regional Insights
Why North America is Dominating the Insurtech Market?
North America dominated the insurtech market with a 38% share in 2025. The well-established financial infrastructure and the increasing use of convenient insurance products increase demand for insurtech. The strong presence of digital infrastructure and the strong consumer focus on personalised insurance increases adoption of insurtech. The presence of companies like Oscar Health, Hippo Insurance, Ethos Life, Kin Insurance, Lemonade, and Root Insurance drives the overall market growth.
How Big is the Size of the U.S. Insurtech Market in 2026?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. insurtech market size is expected to be worth around USD 204.42 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 13.25 billion in 2026, with a solid CAGR of 35.92% from 2026 to 2035.
The U.S. insurtech market is a global leader, driven by advanced digital infrastructure, high insurance penetration, and strong venture capital activity. Insurtech companies in the U.S. focus on leveraging artificial intelligence data analytics cloud computing
How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Insurtech Market?
Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The robust expansion of smartphone-based insurance platforms and the rise in the integration of insurance in e-commerce
India Insurtech Market
The India insurtech market is rapidly evolving, fueled by rising internet penetration, widespread smartphone
Insurtech Segmental Insights
Services Insights
Why Managed Services Segment Dominates the Insurtech Market?
The managed services segment dominated the insurtech market with a 43% share in 2025. The strong focus on modernizing legacy systems and the growing cyber threats increases demand for managed services. The growing development of personalised insurance products and the popularity of the consumption-based subscription model increase the adoption of managed services. The scalability, 24/7 monitoring, rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and predictability of managed services drive market growth.
Deployment Model Insights
What made Cloud Segment Dominate the Insurtech Industry?
The cloud segment dominated the insurtech industry in 2025. The growing development of digital first product and the strong focus on superior disaster recovery increase demand for cloud. The cost-effectiveness, flexibility, enhanced agility, and improved security of cloud help market expansion. The growing personalised offerings and the strong focus on providing better customer services require cloud, supporting the overall market growth.
Type Insights
How did the Health Fragment Segment hold the Largest Share in the Insurtech Industry?
The health fragment segment held the largest revenue share of 26% in the insurtech industry in 2025. The transition towards proactive care and the increased utilization of wearable devices increase demand for insurtech. The growing healthcare expenditure and the higher need for personalised health plans increase the adoption of insurtech. The robust growth in digital health
Technology Insights
Why Cloud Computing Segment Dominating the Insurtech Market?
The cloud computing segment dominated the insurtech market with a 28% share in 2025. The strong focus on risk management in insurance and the higher need for enhancing financial efficiency increase demand for cloud computing. The need for disaster recovery and the development of new digital services requires cloud computing. The unmatched scalability, faster speed, enhanced data security, and improved integration of cloud computing support the overall market growth.
Application Insights
How Product Development and the Underwriting Segment Dominated the Insurtech Industry?
The product development and underwriting segment dominated the insurtech industry in 2025. The strong focus on providing 24/7 customer support and the development of usage-based insurance increase demand for insurtech. The focus on lowering fraud and the increasing use of proactive risk assessment requires insurtech. The increased automation of document review and the development of parametric insurance support the market growth.
End User Insights
Which End User held the Largest Share in the Insurtech Industry?
The BFSI segment held the largest revenue share of 22% in the insurtech industry in 2025. The increased use of cyber insurance in the BFSI sector and the need for automating complex processes increase demand for insurtech. The explosion of digital payments and the focus on improving fraud detection require Insurtech. The high amount of data generation in the BFSI industry and the focus on avoiding financial losses drive the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape in the Insurtech Market
- Damco Group DXC Technology Company Insurance Technology Services Majesco Oscar Insurance Quantemplate Shift Technology Trav, Inc. Wipro Limited ZhongAn Insurance
Recent Developments
- In February 2026, Insurify launched an industry-first ChatGPT insurance app. The app simplifies insurance discovery and helps in reviewing coverage options. The app can finalize the purchase policy and transforms car insurance shopping experience. (Source:- )
In December 2025, Orange Poland collaborated with bolttech to launch a new digital insurance platform, Insure with Orange. The platforms make insurance purchasing convenient and introduce value-added services. The platform provides different coverage options and human assistance. (Source:- )
- In January 2026, Apollo collaborated with ZenHedge to launch a new parametric Freight Expense Insurance solution. The solution offers services like providing underwriting capability, strategic support, approved coverholder, and market reach. (Source:- )
Segments Covered in the Report
By Services
- Consulting Support & Maintenance Managed Services
By Deployment Model
- On-premise Cloud
By Type
- Auto Business Health Home Specialty Travel Others
By Technology
- Blockchain Cloud Computing IoT Machine Learning Robo Advisory Others
By Application
- Product Development & Underwriting Sales & Marketing Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement Claims Management
By End User
- Automotive BFSI Government Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Transportation Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain
