Vivos Inc. Announces Significant Progress Toward FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Submission For Radiogel® Precision Radionuclide Therapytm

RadioGel® is a targeted radiation therapy designed to deliver precise, localized beta radiation to solid tumors via direct injection, minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue and reducing systemic migration of the radiopharmaceutical agent.

Over the past several years, the Company has engaged extensively with the FDA, successfully addressing feedback from more than 40 individual reviewers-many comments stemming from frequent review team changes within the Agency. Vivos has provided comprehensive data and finalized the key technical parameters related to demonstrating precision delivery of RadioGel® to the treatment area and ensuring minimal exposure to non-target tissues.

In a key strategic move, Vivos has engaged one of the top regulatory experts in the field of brachytherapy and combination radiotherapy devices, with deep experience guiding such products through the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). This expert's prior role at the FDA and proven track record of successful IDE approvals for Class III implantable radiation device, several reviewed by the same branch overseeing RadioGel®, have provided invaluable guidance.

With this expert's analysis of FDA feedback patterns, the Company is bolstering its IDE submission by:

These enhancements maintain the intended use while maximizing the submission's clarity, completeness, and alignment with Agency expectations. These recommendations required substantial effort to incorporate into our next submission.

Vivos remains fully committed to advancing RadioGel® toward human clinical trials in the United States and continues its strong collaborations for future indications for use. The Company has plans to submit the IDE by the end of the first quarter or in April.

“We are encouraged by the constructive dialogue with the FDA and the substantial progress we have made in fortifying our submission,” said Michael K. Korenko, CEO of Vivos Inc.“With guidance from one of the field's leading regulatory experts, combined with our incorporation of newly available human clinical data and a refined presentation of pre-clinical information, we are strongly positioned to achieve IDE approval and bring this innovative therapy to patients in need.”

