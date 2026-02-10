Rocket Companies Stock Pops After Feel-Good Super Bowl Ad Reignites Retail Buzz



Rocket Companies and Redfin released an advertisement focused on American neighbourhoods and the enduring power of being a good neighbour.

The advertisement titled "America Needs Neighbours Like You" tells a story about how people show up for one another. Shares of Rocket Companies surged more than 81% last year, fueled by the Federal Reserve's series of interest-rate cuts.

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. jumped nearly 4% on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of losses as the fintech firm's Super Bowl advertisement in partnership with Redfin drew fresh attention from investors and retail traders over the weekend.

RKT's stock is up more than 1% so far this year, buoyed by momentum after U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that he is working to lower mortgage rates for Americans. Shares surged more than 81% last year, driven by the Federal Reserve's series of interest-rate cuts.

Rocket Companies operates a fintech platform focused on mortgages, real estate, and personal finance, with a growing emphasis on AI-driven growth. Interest in the stock has picked up recently as expectations build that lower mortgage rates could boost home purchases and refinancing activity, benefiting lending-focused companies.

Super Bowl Ad

Several companies ran Super Bowl ads, drawing global attention, including Salesforce's innovative campaign with YouTube star MrBeast, which also experienced a technical glitch.

One such advertisement that created a mark was by Rocket and Redfin, which was focused on American neighbourhoods and the enduring power of being a good neighbour. The advertisement titled "America Needs Neighbours Like You" tells a story about how people show up for one another. The ad is set to Lady Gaga's reimagined version of Fred Rogers' iconic theme song "Won't You Be My Neighbour?" The full 60-second commercial was aired during the second quarter of Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Rocket Companies dipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' a day ago, with message volumes at 'high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that the Super Bowl 60 commercials leaned heavily on themes of kindness and community and that the Rocket Companies advertisement was the“most emotionally engaging Super Bowl ad this year.”

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on Stocktwits jumped 150% for the ticker, and over the past year, the ticker saw a 12% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Rocket Companies have gained 54% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.