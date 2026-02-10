403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian PM Condemns Protesters Disrupting Winter Olympics in Milan
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sharply condemned demonstrators and saboteurs opposing the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, calling them “enemies of Italy” following violent incidents in Milan and disruptions to the national rail network, according to reports.
On Saturday, roughly 10,000 people marched through Milan to protest the Games, citing environmental and economic concerns. The protesters also voiced opposition to the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel assisting with security for visiting American officials.
A smaller group of approximately 100 individuals later split from the main march, clashing with police officers, who used water cannons and tear gas to restore order.
In an Instagram statement posted Sunday, Meloni contrasted the efforts of volunteers supporting the event with those causing unrest. “Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians,” she wrote, referring to the protesters and rail saboteurs, while expressing support for police and workers “whose work will be undermined by these gangs of criminals.”
On Saturday, roughly 10,000 people marched through Milan to protest the Games, citing environmental and economic concerns. The protesters also voiced opposition to the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel assisting with security for visiting American officials.
A smaller group of approximately 100 individuals later split from the main march, clashing with police officers, who used water cannons and tear gas to restore order.
In an Instagram statement posted Sunday, Meloni contrasted the efforts of volunteers supporting the event with those causing unrest. “Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians,” she wrote, referring to the protesters and rail saboteurs, while expressing support for police and workers “whose work will be undermined by these gangs of criminals.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment