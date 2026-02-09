Al Wakra Intersection To Be Closed Temporarily For Two Days

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced the night-time closure of Al Wakra Intersection, while keeping the right-turn lanes open for traffic.

The road closure will be in place on Thursday and Friday, February 12 and 13, 2026, from midnight until 5am, to carry out maintenance works, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure period, Ashghal urged road users heading to Al Wakra Intersection from Doha, Al Wakra, Ras Abu Fontas Street, and Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Street to use the free right-turn lanes to reach their destinations, as shown on the attached traffic diversion map.



