WHX Labs 2026 Opens Tomorrow, Bringing The Global Laboratory Community To Dubai

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Medical laboratories will take centre stage this week in Dubai at WHX Labs (formerly Medlab Middle East), which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-13 February. The region's leading medical laboratory exhibition will bring together the global laboratory community to explore the latest advances in diagnostics, laboratory technology and innovation.

WHX Labs coincides with World Health Expo (WHX), running from 9-12 February at Dubai Exhibition Centre, to create the world's largest healthcare event, reinforcing Dubai's role as a global hub for health innovation. Together, both events will welcome over 270,000 healthcare professionals and 4,800 exhibitors from more than 180 countries.

Marking a quarter of a century of success, WHX Labs will be held under the theme“25 years of laboratory innovation: Uniting Communities for better health” and will be officially opened tomorrow by Peter Hall, President IMEA, Informa Markets, alongside H.E. Dr Amer Sharif, CEO, Dubai Health and President, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; and H.E. Professor Alawi Al-Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority.

Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director, Informa Markets, said:“Born from the trusted legacy of Medlab Middle East and part of the global WHX network of events, WHX Labs unites laboratory experts, healthcare leaders, innovators and technology providers from around the world. As part of the world's largest healthcare event, WHX Labs will take over Dubai World Trade Centre as an epicentre for scientific progress, commercial growth and collaborative innovation.”

For the 2026 edition, WHX Labs will take place in a new location within DWTC, spanning Halls 2-4, the Trade Centre Arena and Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3. Across the exhibition halls, visitors will discover innovations and solutions from leading exhibitors including Beckman Coulter, Pure Lab, Randox and Sysmex, alongside International Pavilions showcasing laboratory solutions from Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

Reflecting the continued growth and global relevance of the event, WHX Labs will see several new exhibitors join the exhibition including Centroiid Meditech, bioLytical Laboratories, Global South Health Ventures, iCarbonXIntellicore, Optoscope and Biofynder Limited among many others.

Running alongside the exhibition, the 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress will provide a four-day programme designed to support laboratory professionals across the region and beyond with actionable insights, global perspectives and future-ready solutions.

The Congress will host over 200 sessions across a full line-up of CME-accredited conferences, featuring 150 speakers across nine specialist tracks including Laboratory Management, Haematology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Histopathology, Lab Quality, and Blood Transfusion Medicine and Cellular Therapy and the AMR Leaders' Summit.

The opening day of the congress will spotlight Laboratory Management and Haematology, beginning with leadership-focused sessions on next-generation laboratory leaders, governance, innovation and crisis preparedness, followed by a flagship panel on transformational leadership. The Haematology track will address cutting-edge diagnostic development, from lymphoma classifications and thrombocytopenia to digital pathology.

A key highlight of the week is the AMR Leaders' Summit, taking place from 12-13 February. Addressing the escalating global health threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the summit will convene a multidisciplinary alliance of scientists, clinicians, policymakers and innovators to help bridge the gap between research and implementation.

Chaired by Dr Wael Elamin, Medical Director, Environmental Sciences, M42, the summit is designed to inspire actionable dialogue and collaborative solutions. The programme will feature a variety of engaging formats designed to ignite transformative industry discussions, including fireside chats, debates, and case-based panels.

WHX Labs will also host the third edition of LabQ, an inter-college quiz competition for senior graduating college and university students majoring in medical laboratory sciences in the UAE. Focused on pathology and laboratory medicine, LabQ will welcome teams from institutions including Gulf Medical University, Higher Colleges of Technology, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Liwa University, Qatar University and the University of Sharjah.

In addition, Technology and Innovation Spotlight Sessions, held throughout the event, will highlight the latest advancements in laboratory diagnostics, presented by leading technology partners. These sessions feature real-world case studies and expert discussions, showcasing the practical applications, clinical impact and performance benefits of emerging laboratory tests, platforms, and devices

WHX Labs will showcase the latest advancements across eight product pillars which include: Disposables, Diagnostics Tests, Imaging & Diagnostics, Laboratory Devices, Healthcare and General Services, Laboratory Equipment, Laboratory Instruments and Reagents and Chemicals.

