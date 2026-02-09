Bitwise Lists Five Crypto Etps On Borsa Italiana's Etfplus Professional Segment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Bitwise adds Italy to its European exchange listings with exchange-traded products (ETPs) on Borsa Italiana.

The products offer exchange-traded exposure to digital assets within a regulated market framework. Italy's market activity mirrors a wider European trend toward regulated digital asset access.

Milano, February 9, 2026 – Bitwise today listed five of its European Crypto ETPs on Borsa Italiana – ETFplus, professional segment, following previous listings on Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.

The access to Crypto ETPs on ETFplus Professional Segment provides qualified intermediaries and institutional investors with a framework for the ever-evolving crypto market, while further expanding Bitwise's presence within the Italian financial market. Italy is showing growing interest in regulated instruments that offer exposure to digital assets, making the listing a key milestone in supporting both professional demand and the adoption of ETPs that comply with European prospectus regulations. The five products listed on Borsa Italiana – ETFplus's professional segment are:

Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1, ISIN: DE000A4AER62): With a TER of 0.05% p.a.1, the product is physically backed and designed for long-term professional investors seeking cost efficiency and benchmark reliability.

Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE, ISIN: DE000A27Z304): Bitwise's legacy flagship Bitcoin product, with a track record of over 5 years, offering exchange-traded exposure to Bitcoin with institutional cold storage custody (TER 2.00% p.a.).

Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH, ISIN: DE000A3GMKD7): Aims to provide exchange-traded exposure to Ethereum with physical replication (TER 1.49% p.a.).

Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP (BTCG, ISIN: DE000A4AKW34): Seeks to replicate the performance, net of fees and expenses, of the Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index. The ETP aims to replicate a dynamic allocation between Bitcoin and gold based on the methodology defined by the Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index (TER 1.49% p.a.). Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20, ISIN: DE000A3G3ZL3): Seeks to replicate,Bor net of fees and expenses, the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index and to offer diversified exposure to the top 20 cryptocurrencies, representing approximately 90% of the total crypto market capitalization (TER 0.85% p.a.).

All Bitwise ETPs are fully backed, held in cold storage (offline) custody with a specialized digital asset custodian, and offer a redemption option. “At Bitwise, we are very excited about being able to list our suite of crypto ETPs on Borsa Italiana. Professional investors in Italy are known for their knowledge and sophistication, and we are delighted to list on this prestigious exchange.,” said Bradley Duke, CEO of Bitwise Europe.“We believe Italy is an increasingly important market for digital asset investing, and the availability of our products on ETFplus Professional Segment reflects growing institutional interest in transparent, exchange-traded instruments that operate within established European regulatory frameworks. We believe this listing further strengthens our European footprint and supports professional investors seeking compliant ways to gain exposure to digital assets.” More information about the product is provided on the respective product pages.

Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:

Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly.

Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution.

Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks. Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP.

Investing in crypto-linked products is high risk and you could lose some or all of your investment. Crypto markets are highly volatile and prices can move sharply and unpredictably. Liquidity may be limited, which can affect your ability to buy or sell at the price you expect. There are additional risks relating to the product structure (including issuer/credit risk), custody and operational risks, and evolving regulation. A Key Information Document (KID) is available and should be read before making any investment decision. The prospectus, KID and final terms are available at #Documents and contain further information on risks and product features. You are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit Trading Information – Borsa Italiana

Instrument Name ISIN Borsa Italiana Ticker Trading currency TER Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP DE000A4AER62

BTC1 EUR 0.05%* Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP DE000A27Z304

BTCE EUR 2.00% Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP DE000A3GMKD7

ZETH EUR 1.49% Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP DE000A4AKW34 BTCG EUR 1.49% Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP DE000A3G3ZL3

DA20 EUR 0.85%

*The management fee (TER) is reduced from 0.20% to 0.05% until April 30, 2026, and thereafter until further notice. For further information, please contact ....

More product details as well as regulatory documentation can be found at



About Bitwise

Bitwise is a crypto specialist asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has been managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that can be integrated into traditional stock portfolios, subject to platform eligibility, aiming to provide comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. This suite of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the UK FCA. Bitwise exclusively partners with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

ETPs can typically be bought and sold through third-party brokers where available. Any redemption mechanism operates within the product structure and may not be available to all investors. For more information, visit

Important information

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH ("BEU"), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that certain products may not be available in all jurisdictions or may be offered exclusively to professional or qualified investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations, including MiFID II (EU), the Financial Services and Markets Act (UK), and the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Investors should consult their legal or financial advisors for guidance before making any financial decision. References to ISK relate to account wrapper availability only and do not constitute tax advice. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change. For more details, please visit our website or contact us directly via....

Opinions are those of Bitwise at the date of publication. They can change and there is no guarantee they will be met.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protection against losses.

Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products ("ETPs"), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.



