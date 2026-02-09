403
UK Starmer Taps Two Acting Chiefs of Staff
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has designated Jill Cuthbertson and Vidhya Alakeson, both currently serving as deputy chiefs of staff, to assume interim leadership of his office, a news agency confirmed Sunday.
The pair bring extensive experience from Starmer's opposition years, with Cuthbertson previously functioning as the prime minister's private secretary—a role encompassing diary management and appointment coordination.
The reshuffle follows Morgan McSweeney's resignation from the chief of staff position earlier Sunday, triggered by mounting parliamentary criticism over his involvement in selecting Peter Mandelson for the Washington ambassadorship.
Mandelson received the diplomatic posting to Washington in early 2025, but Starmer terminated his tenure after just seven months when fresh scrutiny of historical controversies resurfaced.
