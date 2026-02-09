Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Partners Deliver Dozens Of Generators To Communities In Kherson Region

2026-02-09 12:04:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Thirty-four generators were delivered to ten communities in the region. This assistance was made possible thanks to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the statement said.

The equipment will be used to support the operations of local and volunteer fire brigades. It will also enable assistance to residents in the event of power outages.

Read also: Ukraine receives 300 generators as part of support from SECI

The regional military administration added that this batch of aid is part of the European Union's program to support Ukraine.

UkrinForm

