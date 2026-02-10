Save Money! Free Train Tickets For Children Up To This Age - Full Rules Inside

Child Fare in Indian Railways: Let's take a detailed look at up to what age train tickets are free for children and up to what age half fare is charged in this news article.

Indian Railway is one of the largest railway networks in the world. More than 19,000 trains run daily in our country. Everyone prefers train travel as it's possible to go long distances without getting tired at a low cost. Indian Railways offers many benefits to passengers. In that vein, there is also a ticket fare concession for children on the train (Child Fare in Railways). Let's look at the latest Railway Ticket Rules in detail in this news.

If your child is under 5, they can travel for free on the train. No separate ticket is needed, but they won't get a separate berth or seat. A full adult fare is charged if you want a separate berth.

For kids aged 5-12, only half fare is charged if no berth is needed. If you want a berth, you must pay the full adult fare. The concession amount varies by train and coach type.

These concessions are only for kids up to 12 years old. Anyone older pays full fare. The senior citizen concession, which existed before COVID, was stopped and has not been reinstated.