Norwegian Seafood Council Reels In New PR Agency For Japan
(MENAFN- PRovoke) TOKYO – Global communications agency Burson has been appointed to lead integrated communications for Norwegian Seafood Council in Japan pitch.
The appointment expands Burson's partnership with the council beyond Korea and will see the agency deliver strategic counsel and integrated execution across earned media, influencer engagement, industry communications and brand activations to strengthen awareness, consideration and consumption of Norwegian seafood across two of the world's leading seafood markets.
“Burson has delivered excellent strategic thinking, deep market insight and proven performance in Korea”, said Johan Kvalheim, counsellor fisheries at the Norwegian Embassy in Tokyo, representing the Norwegian Seafood Council.“As we enter this next phase in Japan, we're excited to expand our partnership with Burson to strengthen awareness of Norwegian seafood, highlight its quality and sustainability and support long term demand in two of our key Asian markets.”
“We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council into Japan, one of the world's most sophisticated seafood markets,” said HS Chung, Burson's Asia-Pacific CEO.
“Building on our success in Korea, we look forward to highlighting the versatility of Norwegian seafood and educating both trade and consumer audiences on the wide range of choices and innovative menus available, through culturally fluent storytelling, data-led strategy and consistent execution across markets," she added.
The Norwegian Seafood Council is a source for market insight grounded in data covering trade flows consumer trends and seafood consumption. Owned by the Ministry of Trade Industry and Fisheries the council works closely with the Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture sector to build strong and sustainable global markets for Norwegian seafood.
