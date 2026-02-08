Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation For Humanitarian Services Unveils Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, on behalf of Chairman of the Board H E Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, inaugurated the Goodness Giving Ceremony, during which the Foundation announced the official launch of its charitable and humanitarian activities within Qatar.

The ceremony was held yesterday at the Galleria Hall in Al Hazm Mall, where the Foundation revealed its key projects and development programmes for 2026, as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in the community landscape and reinforce its role in serving humanity and development.

The ceremony was attended by H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani; Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater; President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, H E Khalifa bin Issa Al Kubaisi; a number of Their Excellencies accredited ambassadors to the State; in addition to a group of scholars and media professionals.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani honoured a number of“Impact Makers” who have played an important role in the journey of humanitarian and charitable work in the State of Qatar.

In his speech, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani said: "The Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services believes that goodness is a collective effort that flourishes only through the solidarity of the sincere, genuine and effective partnerships, and hands that carry concern for humanity everywhere. From this standpoint, we affirm today that the Foundation serves as your intermediary for goodness, your arm that creates benevolence and transforms your sincere intentions into impact that touches people's lives and makes a real difference."