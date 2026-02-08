Bitcoin Bear Market Comparison Sparks Fresh $50K BTC Price Prediction

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin gained up to 3% Sunday, offering a tentative sign of relief after a brutal slide, but many traders remained skeptical that the selling pressure had truly exhausted itself. After Friday's losses stretched into the weekend, price action stayed volatile as participants weighed whether a durable rebound would form or another leg lower loomed. The market briefly nudged above a key level, reviving conversations about whether macro fundamentals and ETF dynamics could sustain any upside. A look at on-chain and chart data shows the debate is far from settled, with analysts pointing to long-term moving averages, ETF cost bases, and the possibility of a fresh capitulation phase ahead.

Bitcoin price comparisons warn that new macro lows are due if the 2022 bear market repeats itself.

Moving averages and the cost basis of the US spot Bitcoin ETFs are in focus. Analysis says that a carbon copy of 2022 is not a certainty.



BTC rebounded intraday, crossing above the $71,000 mark and marking a roughly 20% recovery from the Friday lows, though the pace and durability of the move faced scrutiny from strategists.

The technical landscape rests on the long-term cloud formed by the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA), a zone some observers identify as a critical battleground for bulls and bears.

Analysts highlighted the trading backdrop around US spot Bitcoin ETFs, noting that the average cost basis of ETF holdings has been reported around $82,000, implying substantial unrealized losses at current price levels.

Several voices warned that the market has yet to see a true capitulation, with a prominent claim that a real bottom would likely form well below $50,000, where ETF buyers would be heavily underwater. Historical patterns from 2022 and comparative analyses of trendlines continue to shape expectations, but experts cautioned that the bear market's exact replication is not guaranteed.

Market context: The rebound comes amid a broader crypto environment characterized by volatile liquidity, sensitivity to macro cues, and ongoing scrutiny of ETF placements and cost bases, which continue to influence price action and risk appetite across digital-asset markets.

Why it matters

The price action surrounding BTC over the weekend underscores a persistent tug-of-war between technical support zones and the structural pressures that defined 2022's drop. For market participants, the critical question is whether the bounce represents a meaningful shift in momentum or a temporary respite within a larger downtrend. The reference points cited by analysts - the 200-week MA cloud, the 200-week SMA/EMA confluence, and the price neighborhood around $58,000 to $68,000 - provide a framework for assessing whether bulls can establish a footing or if sellers regain control as risk sentiment ebbs and flows.

On-chain and derivatives signals reinforce the complexity. The data indicating an average ETF buy-in cost near $82,000 paints a stark picture of unrealized losses should prices retreat again, particularly for funds that entered at elevated levels amid the late-2023/early-2024 hype. This dynamic contributes to a bearish undertone, as players weigh the potential for further drawdown against the possibility of a resilient, longer-term base forming near or above prior cycles' critical lines. Even as price nudges higher, market participants are careful to separate a fleeting rebound from a durable reversal, mindful of how quickly sentiment can pivot in a risk-off environment.

The narrative of a potential capitulation has persisted through the period. A widely cited perspective from an independent trader cautions that the“final capitulation” has not yet occurred, implying that a true bottom could lie well below the $50,000 zone. That viewpoint aligns with the sense that ETF holders and late-entry risk-takers could be sitting on substantial underwater positions if prices fail to sustain a recovery. Yet others, including technical analysts who study moving-average dynamics, contend that markets do not always repeat past cycles in a near-perfect fashion, leaving room for a range of outcomes even if the broad trend remains bearish.

In broader terms, the market's mood appears tethered to the same macro undercurrents that have driven risk assets into a risk-off stance at times. The interplay between macro data, liquidity conditions, and the evolving ETF landscape is likely to keep BTC in a volatile orbit as participants parse signals from charts and on-chain activity alike. While a bounce may provide relief to shorts and layer-2 players alike, many observers emphasize that key technical touchpoints - including revisits of the late-2021/early-2022 bases and the responses around ETF pricing nodes - will help define the near-term trajectory.

For readers seeking a concrete reminder of where traders are placing weight, a look at the price action relative to key trendlines remains instructive. A reference chart tracking BTC price against a long-term moving-average cloud has previously shown how the market reacts to a first retest of the cloud, with past cycles revealing that initial bounces can give way to renewed consolidation if the price fails to gain momentum. The narrative is not a binary one; rather, it centers on whether price can establish a series of higher-lows and whether volatility can begin to normalize from the extremes seen in earlier sessions.

As the weekend progressed, a consensus emerged among several traders that the market would need to break decisively in one direction to confirm a new phase. The denouement of the current cycle will likely be decided not simply by a single price level but by how long price can sustain moves above and below critical references - especially the broad band of support around the 200-week MA and the lower bound of the cloud in the $58,000–$68,000 area. The possibility remains that 2022's patterns could recur in spirit without exact replication, leaving room for a range of outcomes as the market digests both price and macro signals.

Looking ahead, market participants are watching how these dynamics unfold against evolving ETF activity and macro liquidity. While a quick bounce may dampen some short-term bearish bets, the path to a durable reversal remains contested, with the door arguably open for further volatility as investors weigh the balance of risk and reward in a sector redefining its own cycles.



Monitor BTC price action around the 200-week MA cloud and the $58,000–$68,000 support zone for signs of a sustained breakout or renewed pullback.

Watch for a decisive move below $50,000 to signal a deeper capitulation phase or a renewed base for potential recovery.

Track ETF-related indicators, including the cost basis of US spot BTC ETFs and any shifts in premium/discount levels, as flows influence medium-term dynamics. Observe how macro risk sentiment and liquidity conditions evolve, particularly any catalysts that could alter the probability of a longer-term bottom forming.



TradingView data showing BTC/USD crossing the $71,000 level and comparing it to Friday's lows.

Checkonchain ETF MV RV data indicating the current average buy-in cost for US spot BTC ETFs around $82,000.

Filbfilb's commentary on BTC price action relative to the 50-week moving average and the current price against that line.

Social posts from BitBull and Tony Severino discussing capitulation timelines and market structure (X/Twitter posts). Caleb Franzen of Cubic Analytics discussing the 200-week MA cloud and its historical relevance to price reversals.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) began the weekend with a cautious bounce, climbing as much as 3% at times as traders weighed the possibility of a sustainable revival after the sell-off that dragged the market into a precarious zone near multi-month lows. The intraday move above the $71,000 threshold signaled that buyers remained active, but skeptics pointed to a lack of follow-through and a fragile setup that could quickly evaporate if key support levels failed to hold. The immediate context includes a 20% rebound from the prior Friday's near-term trough, a figure that underscores the volatility baked into the current price action and the hesitancy among bulls to declare victory prematurely.

Analysts frequently return to long-term moving averages as anchors for judgment. The 200-week simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) together form a“cloud” that has historically defined the atmosphere around major basins and recoveries. In recent observations, the price has hovered near the lower boundary of this cloud, a zone that has previously acted as both resistance and support depending on the broader momentum. If BTC can sustain a move above this band, bulls may gain confidence; if the price slips back into the cloud or below, the path toward new lows could re-emerge.

Independent analysts have offered divergent views on the path forward. One trader shared a comparison chart showing the current price trajectory against the long-term moving averages, with a cautionary note that the market's behavior could echo cycles from 2022 but not replicate them exactly. The critique emphasizes that the current rebound lacks the same strength and breadth that would accompany a genuine trend reversal. Another analyst underscored the risk that the bear market's dynamics could reassert themselves, particularly if macro factors remain restrictive or if demand signals falter amid ongoing uncertainty about ETF structures and risk appetite.

Meanwhile, a veteran trader highlighted a more explicit bottom scenario: the real capitulation, in their view, would arrive only after prices fall beneath the $50,000 level and ETF holders find themselves underwater. Such a level would likely reflect a prolonged period of distress and could catalyze a broader capitulation event. The tension between these viewpoints captures the essence of today's market - a landscape where a seemingly constructive bounce coexists with a persistent awareness that the longer-term trend remains tilted downward for many participants.

On the ETF front, Checkonchain's data points to a substantial cost basis gap that influences how investors assess risk and potential recoveries. The implication is that even a technical rebound could be tempered by the reality that many market participants have been positioned at much higher price points, which weighs on the willingness to buy aggressively into any new leg higher. This factor, combined with the long-term moving-average framework and the absence of a clear catalyst to elevate demand, suggests that the market would need a sustained series of favorable conditions to establish a durable bottom rather than a shallow, short-lived rally.

Amid the uncertainty, observers stress that the market does not always adhere to exact historical proportions. While the ghost of 2022's bear market lingers in the form of a cautious outlook and a vigilant technical chorus, the possibility remains for a unique path shaped by evolving institutional flows, energy markets, and shifting risk sentiment. The absence of a definitive bottom narrative means that traders should prepare for ongoing volatility, with risk management and disciplined strategy as essential tools in navigating BTC's next moves.

