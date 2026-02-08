Mendis, Hasaranga Star As Sri Lanka Down Ireland In T20 WC Opener

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 20 runs in their opening ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Sunday, powered by a resilient 56* off 43 balls from Kamindu Mendis and three-wicket hauls from spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Batting first, the hosts posted a competitive target, with Kusal Mendis also contributing crucial runs, before a disciplined bowling attack, led by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, bundled out Ireland for 143.

Sri Lanka's Innings

Sri Lanka lost their first wicket early after Mark Adair removed Kamil Mishara for six runs during the fourth over. However, the hosts ended their power play with a strong run-chase, amassing 50 runs thanks to Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis.

The pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis then added 34 runs together before George Dockrell got the big wicket of Nissanka (24 off 23) during the ninth over. Soon after Dockrell struck again, dismissing Pavan Rathnayake ( 5 off 9) to put Sri Lanka in a tricky situation at 68/3 after the conclusion of the 11th over.

Ireland's bowlers continued to keep the Sri Lankan batters in check, restricting boundaries as the scoring rate dipped. Sri Lanka crawled their way to 95/4 by the 15th over.

However, things turned around for the hosts as Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis stitched together a crucial 67-run partnership, providing Sri Lanka's innings with the much-needed boost. Kamindu smashed 44 off just 19 deliveries to completely turn the tide in Sri Lanka's favour.

Kamindu Mendis' gritty knock of 56* off 43 guided Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 163.

Ireland's Chase

Chasing 164, Ireland lost their captain, Paul Stirling (6 off 13), after spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him during the fourth over.

After the powerplay ended, Ireland scored 45/1. During the last ball of the eighth over, Ross Adair (34 off 23) was cleaned bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ireland muscled their way with the bat, with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker adding 49 runs for the third wicket after losing both openers for 56 runs. However, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage struck in quick succession as Sri Lanka managed to pull their way back. Hasaranga first broke the 49-run stand for the third wicket after he dismissed Tector for 40 off 34 balls, whereas Wellalage took the wicket of Tucker 21 off 18 balls, as Ireland slumped to 113/4 after the end of 15 overs.

The strikes opened the way for Maheesh Theekshana to bag two quick wickets, putting the co-hosts within touching distance of a win in their opening contest. Ireland eventually bundled out for 143 runs, losing the contest by 20 runs.

Bowling Summary

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera (1/25), Maheesh Theekshana (3/23), Matheesha Pathirana (2/26), Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25), and Dunith Wellalage (1/28) were among the wicket takers.

