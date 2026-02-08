Italy's Prime Minister Criticises Protesters At Milan Winter Olympics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Milan: Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni criticized protesters who took part in riotous acts in Milan, coinciding with the launch of the Winter Olympic Games.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Meloni expressed her dissatisfaction with what she described as the protesters' deliberate attempt to project images of unrest onto television screens around the world.

On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister praised national efforts being made to ensure the success of the Winter Olympics, noting that many of those involved are volunteers.

A march involving more than 3,000 people set off yesterday evening (Saturday) towards the Olympic Village in the northern Italian city, during which riots occurred, and police arrested a number of protesters.