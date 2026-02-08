Akko Enters The Flagship Gaming Mouse Market With The Dash Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Akko, a brand mostly known for gaming and custom mechanical keyboards, is making a major move into the flagship gaming mouse category with its new Dash series. The goal was to build a mouse in the ultralight ~40g class that doesn't force users to compromise on battery life or sensor accuracy.

The Dash Ultra is one of the lightest mass-production mice you can buy right now, weighing about 40g for the Black version and 41g for the White (actual weight may vary slightly depending on configuration and skates). While many ultralight mice use small 200mAh batteries to keep the weight down, Akko put a 300mAh battery in the Dash. This gives it a much larger power capacity than most competitors in this weight class, meaning you can game longer between charges.

Akko is using high-tier internal components to ensure the Dash performs at a professional level:

- Next-Gen Chipset: The Dash Ultra uses the Nordic 54L15 MCU. This is an upgrade over the 52-series chips commonly used in the industry, offering better power efficiency, faster speeds, and a more stable wireless connection.

- 8K Polling: The mouse supports a native 8,000Hz polling rate in both wired and 2.4G wireless modes. This reduces latency to near-zero for faster response times.

- Flagship Sensors: The Ultra model features the PAW3950 sensor for maximum precision, while the Max model uses the PAW3395 sensor.

- Optical Switches: To prevent double-clicking issues, Akko used optical switches. The Ultra model comes with either Omron or Akko Custom (by Kailh) switches, and the Max uses Akko Custom switches.

Customization and Value

Akko includes several extras in the box to help users customize their experience. Every Dash mouse comes with rounded-edge PTFE skates already installed. They also include three different types of dot skates so you can adjust the glide to match your specific mousepad surface.

The Dash Ultra is the top-of-the-line model, packing a Nordic 54-series chip, 8K polling, and the flagship PAW3950 sensor-all for just $59.99. If you're looking for a slightly more budget-friendly powerhouse, the Dash Max features the reliable PAW3395 sensor at a competitive $45.99.

By delivering these top-tier specs at such aggressive prices, Akko is effectively cutting out the "brand tax," making professional-grade hardware accessible to everyone without the typical flagship markup.