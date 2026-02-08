Operation Herof-2 Over, Says Baloch Liberation Army After All-Round Offensive

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Balochistan, a region marked by bloodshed, systemic oppression and enforced appearances, had erupted in protest against Pakistani forces' supression, prompting the Baloch fighters to launch counter-strikes on Pakistani security personnel across multiple cities and provinces.

The week-long operation has ended, with Baloch fighters "achieving its objective", the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said in a recent official statement.

They launched simultaneous attack across cities and towns, terming the 'Operation Herof-2' and inflicting heavy casualties and damages on the Pakistani military.

The coordinated urban warfare, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), spanned over 14 cities across Balochistan and was reportedly the largest, most intense and most organised military operation in the group's history.

In a statement, BLA Spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch that the Baloch fighters launched simultaneous assaults and, in multiple locations, took control of security checkpoints, military facilities and sections of urban areas.

"In several cities, Baloch Liberation Army units held their ground for as long as six consecutive days, compelling Pakistani forces into what he characterised as a "sustained retreat"," the report said.

The TBP report, quoting BLA officials, reported that more than 362 personnel from Pakistani security forces were killed during the operation.

The BLA Spokesperson added that these included members of the Pakistani Army, the Frontier Corps, police and what he described as state-backed armed groups.

Jeeyand Baloch also said that the BLA troops had captured 17 Pakistan security personnel, which they released later.

He said that the remaining detainees would face proceedings over alleged involvement in war crimes and what he described as acts of genocide.

The Spokesperson also reiterated key objectives of Herof-2 and didn't rule out such armed uprising again.

"First, we wanted to show that Baloch fighters have the capability to strike and establish control over urban centres. Second was to convey to the Baloch population that the resistance rests on collective confidence and organisational strength and third was to challenge what the group described as the perceived and uncontested dominance of Pakistani forces across Balochistan," the BLA Spokesperson said.