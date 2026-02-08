403
South Korea Hopes for North Korea’s Positive Response on UN Aid
(MENAFN) South Korea expressed optimism Saturday that North Korea will respond constructively after the UN Security Council approved exemptions from sanctions for humanitarian aid programs in the country, according to reports.
A presidential office official emphasized that humanitarian support for North Korea should proceed regardless of political tensions. As the official stated, "The UNSC sanctions on North Korea clearly state that the sanctions measures are not intended at limiting those humanitarian aid activities."
The UN Security Council’s 1718 Committee, responsible for enforcing sanctions on North Korea, recently granted unanimous approval to lift restrictions on 17 humanitarian projects, as reported.
South Korea’s foreign minister reportedly secured backing from the United States for the exemptions during discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in the week.
The official added that Seoul anticipates North Korea will “respond positively to the good faith of the international community to help improve its humanitarian situation and to Seoul's efforts toward peaceful co-existence on the Korean Peninsula.”
