Dalai Lama Denies Any Connection with Jeffrey Epstein
(MENAFN) The Dalai Lama has firmly denied any association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with his office stating that the two had no contact whatsoever.
This clarification follows the release of newly unsealed records tied to the late financier, in which the Tibetan spiritual leader’s name appears repeatedly. According to reports, the documents contain more than 150 references to the Dalai Lama, prompting online speculation and renewed media attention.
In response, an official statement issued Sunday addressed what it described as attempts to draw links between the Dalai Lama and Epstein based on the released files. The statement said: “Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the 'Epstein files' are attempting to link" Dalai Lama with Epstein.
The statement went on to stress: “We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorized any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on his Holiness’ behalf.”
The Dalai Lama, born Tenzin Gyatso and now 90 years old, was recently recognized with a Grammy award for his audiobook Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, announced earlier this month.
Despite his global standing, the Buddhist leader has faced criticism in recent years. In 2023, he drew widespread condemnation after footage circulated showing him asking a young male student to “suck my tongue,” an incident that sparked international backlash.
The Dalai Lama’s political history remains closely tied to Tibet’s disputed status. China asserted control over the region in 1951, characterizing the takeover as a “peaceful liberation.” After an unsuccessful revolt against Chinese authority in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled to northern India, where he later set up a Tibetan parliament and a government-in-exile.
Chinese authorities reject the legitimacy of this administration, arguing that Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century. The Dalai Lama disputes this claim, insisting that Tibet functioned as an independent state when Chinese forces entered the territory.
