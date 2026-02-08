China Biotechnology Plant Blast Kills 8 In Shanxi

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Chinese state media reported that eight people died after a powerful explosion struck Jiapeng Biotechnology, a small technology company in Shouyang city, Shanxi province, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the company's legal representative was detained as emergency teams secured the mountainous site where thick yellow smoke rose, while injured workers were treated nearby.

Investigators have launched a formal probe to determine the cause, noting hazardous materials may have been stored at the facility, though officials released no conclusions yet.

The blast damaged surrounding structures and disrupted local traffic, with residents evacuated temporarily as rescue crews searched debris for possible survivors amid ongoing safety concerns overnight.

Officials said operations at nearby industrial sites were suspended pending inspections, while environmental teams monitored air quality to prevent potential toxic exposure affecting surrounding communities Sunday.

Industrial accidents remain a recurring challenge in China's manufacturing sector, where smaller private factories sometimes face criticism over safety compliance despite repeated government enforcement campaigns nationwide.

Authorities have recently tightened workplace safety rules after previous chemical and mining disasters caused heavy casualties, pushing companies to improve training, inspections and emergency response systems.

Officials pledged transparent findings and stronger oversight as rescue and cleanup efforts continue, urging companies nationwide to follow strict safety standards to avoid similar tragedies ahead.