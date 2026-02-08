403
Japan Kicks Off Voting in Key Snap Elections
(MENAFN) Polls have opened throughout Japan for a critical snap parliamentary election as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pursues renewed public authorization for her economic and defense agenda, according to local media outlets.
Ballot casting commenced at 7 a.m. (2200GMT Saturday), Tokyo-based media confirmed, though severe winter weather conditions threaten participation rates in multiple regions.
The electorate comprises over 104 million registered citizens eligible to participate.
Advanced balloting occurred January 28 through February 7, attracting more than 20 million participants during that window.
Above 1,270 contenders are vying for 465 positions in the House of Representatives in a pivotal contest that could reshape Japan's existing political framework.
Any party or alliance requires a minimum 233 seats to install a prime minister.
The electoral process encompasses 289 single-member districts, with the additional 176 positions distributed among 11 proportional representation zones.
Polling stations will shutter at 8 p.m. (1100GMT), with ballot tabulation beginning later Sunday.
Takaichi dissolved the lower chamber last month to obtain fresh electoral legitimacy for her administration.
Japan conducts this February vote for the first occasion in 36 years—a Takaichi decision drawing condemnation as substantial snowfall across numerous provinces complicated campaigning efforts.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) alongside its partner Japan Innovative Party appear positioned for substantial victory, with three media surveys projecting the coalition capturing 300 of 465 available seats.
The Centrist Reform Alliance (CRA), established jointly by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) and Komeito last month, faces potential losses exceeding half the 167 seats both organizations previously controlled.
Minor factions including Sanseito and Team Mirai demonstrate expanding influence across all three surveys, while the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) may retain approximately its pre-election seat count.
A Yomiuri Shimbun survey conducted during the preceding week indicated the LDP maintained increasing support during final campaign days and stands ready to exceed the 233-seat threshold required for simple majority control.
Takaichi, who assumed office as Japan's inaugural female prime minister last October, has committed to stepping down should the coalition fail to achieve lower house majority status.
Even securing majority control in the lower chamber leaves the ruling alliance facing obstacles in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, where it holds minority standing.
Under those circumstances, opposition party cooperation becomes essential for legislative passage.
The LDP must capture at least 310 seats—representing two-thirds of the total—to accomplish its sustained objective of constitutional revision.
