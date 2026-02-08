NHRC, Saudi Human Rights Commission Sign Mou To Enhance Institutional Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) signed a technical cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the framework of enhancing institutional partnership and expanding areas of joint coordination on issues of protecting and promoting human rights, serving mutual interests, and consolidating the principles of justice, equality, and mutual respect between the two sides.

The MoU was signed by NHRC Chairperson H E Mariam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah and President of the Saudi HRC H E Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al Tuwaijri.

The MoU aims to develop mechanisms for technical work, exchange experiences, build the capacities of specialised personnel, and launch joint programmes and initiatives that contribute to supporting human rights culture and raising societal awareness, in addition to documenting regional cooperation in areas related to human rights.

In this context, H E Mariam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said this step represents an extension of the NHRC's approach in enhancing Gulf cooperation and exchanging best professional practices, emphasising that technical partnerships contribute to developing institutional performance, improving the quality of human rights services provided to the community, and supporting ongoing training and qualification paths for workers in the sector.

Her Excellency added that the MoU opens the way for wider coordination in implementing joint initiatives and exchanging knowledge and experiences, enhancing the protection of rights and freedoms, and raising legal and humanitarian awareness among various groups.

She affirmed that the MoU reflects the Committee's direction toward expanding its regional partnership network and building a more integrated human rights work system, noting that exchanging institutional experiences in the region provides real opportunities for developing policies and preventive and awareness programmes, enhancing responsiveness to emerging human rights issues, protecting rights and freedoms, and fostering a culture of respect for human dignity in society.

In a related context, the NHRC Chairperson H E Mariam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met with Dr. Muhammad Al Shalfan, Director General of the Judicial Training Centre at the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a member of the Saudi HRC Council, where they discussed prospects for cooperation in supporting the integration of human rights topics into training programs for judicial practitioners.

The meeting also addressed several cooperation areas, including introducing the role of the NHRC, emphasizing the importance of judicial training in supporting the implementation of international human rights standards, and reviewing the centre's experiences in integrating human rights topics into training programmes targeted at judges, lawyers, and justice service providers.