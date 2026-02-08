403
Sudanese Army Repels RSF Attack in Blue Nile State
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army reported on Saturday that it successfully repelled an assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Al-Silik area of Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan.
In an official statement, the army said troops from the Fourth Infantry Division confronted RSF fighters and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N), calling the engagement a decisive response that halted the attack. Government forces reportedly pushed back the assailants, inflicting substantial losses in both personnel and military equipment.
“The Fourth Infantry Division will remain a firm barrier against any attempts to undermine security and stability in the region,” the statement said. No immediate response was provided by the RSF or SPLM-N regarding the clash.
This follows a similar incident on Jan. 25, when the Sudanese army said it had repelled an RSF-led attack on the Al-Silik and Malkan areas in Blue Nile state.
Currently, the RSF controls most of western Darfur’s five states, with the exception of parts of North Darfur held by the army. Across Sudan’s remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum, government forces retain control of the majority of territory.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths, displaced millions, and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
