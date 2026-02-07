Singer Lelѐka To Represent Ukraine At Eurovision 2026 In Vienna

Singer Lelѐka To Represent Ukraine At Eurovision 2026 In Vienna
The final voting to select Ukraine's Eurovision 2026 participant took place on Saturday, February 7. Ten artists competed in the final: The Elliens, Molodi, ShchukaRyba, Valeriya Force, Khayat, Monokate, Mr. Vel, Jerry Heil, Laud, and Lelѐka.
Based on the combined scores of the jury and televoting, singer Lelѐka won with the song Ridnym.
The winner of Ukraine's national selection was determined by a 50/50 combination of jury and viewer votes during the final concert. Viewers voted via the Diia app and by SMS.
The final was hosted by Ukraine's official Eurovision announcer Timur Miroshnychenko and TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk.Read also: Austrian public broadcaster to allow Palestinian flags at Eurovision
As Ukrinform reported, at the end of January, Suspilne Broadcasting announced the composition of the jury for Ukraine's national selection for Eurovision 2026.
Photo: Suspilne / Anastasiia Mantach
