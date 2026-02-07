Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: Death Toll Rises To 27, NDRF Op Underway

The death toll in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills coal mine blast incident has risen to 27 as two bodies were recovered during rescue operations, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said.

NDRF Commandant HPS Kandari told ANI that two bodies have been recovered. "As per the information of the district administration, 18 bodies were recovered on February 5, four bodies were recovered on February 6 and two bodies were recovered on Saturday. Three NDRF teams are engaged in the ongoing search and rescue operations," HPS Kandari said.

Operations are underway at the blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers.

Two Arrested, Inquiry Ordered

Earlier on Friday, Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui confirmed that two persons had been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the mishap.

Details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the identities of the deceased are still being ascertained.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, which occurred at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangskai area of the East Jaintia Hills district. He asserted that accountability would be fixed and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

President, PM Condole Deaths

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, calling the incident painful. "It is painful to hear about the loss of lives of workers in an unfortunate accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000. "Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)