Trump Says Iran Eager for Deal After Talks in Oman
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Tehran appears strongly motivated to reach an agreement following what he described as productive discussions held in Oman.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We have to see what that deal is. But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly.”
He pointed to recent US military activity in the region as a factor shaping the talks. "We have a big armada, and we have a big fleet heading in that direction, gonna be there pretty soon. So, we’ll see how that works out."
Trump added that further discussions are expected in the coming days and cautioned Iran about the fallout if negotiations collapse.
“We're going to meet again early next week, and they want to make a deal, Iran, as they should want to make a deal. They know the consequences if they don't. They don’t make a deal, the consequences are very steep,” Trump noted.
He emphasized that Washington would not accept any agreement permitting Iran to possess nuclear weapons. "But the one thing, and right up front, no nuclear weapons," he said. "If we could have made that deal two years ago, we would have made that deal, but they weren't willing to do that. So, they are willing to do much more than they would have a year and a half ago or even a year ago when we first -- don't forget we've only been doing this for exactly one year, and we started with them. A few months after the beginning of this term."
According to reports, indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran took place in Oman on Friday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterized the talks as a “good start,” saying progress could be made if longstanding mistrust is addressed. He added that both sides agreed to keep the process moving and may meet again in Muscat at a later time.
Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi also described the discussions as “very serious,” saying they helped clarify each side’s stance and outline potential paths toward advancement.
