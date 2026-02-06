Assistant Professor in Business Economics, University of Bath

Joanna Syrda is an Assistant Professor of Business Economics at the University of Bath, where she is affiliated with the Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), the Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy, the Centre for Future of Work and the Institute for Digital Security and Behaviour (IDSB).

Her interdisciplinary research spans labour economics, gender economics, industrial organization, behavioural economics, environmental economics, political psychology and economics of cybersecurity and digital privacy.

Current research includes work on marriage market, spousal relative income and intrahousehold allocation; gender inclusion and policy implications; the impact of peer comparisons on behaviour and choices; political psychology and environmental, EDI, poverty and privacy attitudes, cybersecurity investment models and biases, microeconomics of digital privacy.

She is a member of World Economic Forum's Cybersecurity of Electricity Sector Expert Group and is Co Investigator for the ESRC Digital Security by Design Social Science Hub (Discribe) and the EPSRC Cyber Statecraft project. Dr Syrda is also one of the investigators behind“Threats and Trade offs,” an innovative serious game simulation exploring how entrepreneurs balance cybersecurity investments against other business growth needs.

Her search has been featured in media outlets across the globe including The Times, Forbes, Fortune, The Guardian, New Scientist, MIT Technology Review and more.

–present Lecturer in Business Economics, University of Bath

Experience