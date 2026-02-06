2Pointzero Group Revenues Increase By 311% To Dh7 Billion In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Investment firm 2PointZero Group' revenues increased by 311 per cent to Dh7 billion in 2025, driven by organic growth, attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and its acquisition of a fashion powerhouse.

The Abu Dhabi-based investment powerhouse reported Dh3.6 billion in group net profit since its consolidation last month. Had the transaction closed in January 2025, net profit would have jumped to Dh9 billion, its CEO told Khaleej Times.

In July 2025, 2PointZero (formerly Multiply Group) acquired a majority stake (67.9 per cent) in Spanish fashion retailer Tendam, which contributed significantly to the Group's 311 per cent year-on-year revenue increase, Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group, said.

The Group, which has investments in 85 countries with more than Dh120 billion in assets across energy, mobility, media, and wellness, was formed through a consolidation of 2PointZero, Ghitha Holding, and Multiply Group.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Dh3 billion, with pro forma of Dh9 billion.

“I can think next year will be even better because this is a pro forma of this year," Bouazza said.

As of December 31, 2025, its total assets were Dh134 billion, with investments and other income totalling at Dh 1.5 billion.

Held under its parent company International Holding Company (IHC), 2PointZero Group was listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in December 2021, with a market cap of Dh78 billion. On Friday, since the financial results were announced, it closed at 2.27 per share.

International markets

2PointZero's diverse portfolio spans varied regions with a sharp focus on its digitisation efforts, Bouazza said.“We don't look at any target [market] anymore that has not started on its own, even before we inject capital, even before we acquire the target,” she said.“A target [market] that, in this world, still hasn't digitised its data, its systems, and hasn't really used AI to optimise, already fails from our vetting from a cultural angle, because we are really doubling down on this.”

In Asia, the investment company is partnering to launch a large renewable platform in India.

Meanwhile, its latest investment in an Italian packaging company, ISEM Packaging group, which has 11 manufacturing plants in Italy and Spain, is allowing it to branch out its Europe markets due to a 60.8 per cent acquisition by 2PointZero Group.

In addition to this, 2PointZero is one of the few UAE companies that has a Foreign Subsidies Regulation approval from the European Commission, along with e& and ADNOC.“We have seen a lot of deregulation happening. It's cheaper to borrow money in Europe,” Bouazza said.

“And of course, we're already in Africa, in Zambia, in Congo, in Egypt. But it always goes back to the opportunity itself and its return profile on a standalone basis,” Bouazza added.



