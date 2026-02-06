Mumbai Open 125K: Teenage Sensation Tagger Knocks Out Former Champion Semenistaja To Advance To The Semis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) 17-year-old Lilli Tagger scripted an incredible comeback victory against 2024 Mumbai Open champion and current second seed Darja Semenistaja in the quarterfinal of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Lanlana Tararudee and Fangran Tian also advanced to the semi finals of the Singles draw. In the Doubles, Nicole Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew booked their spot in the final.

The day's action got underway with last edition's finalist, Mananchaya Sawangkaew facing ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova on centre court.

The former, who was also last season's runner up, won the first set comfortably, as the 22-year-old Prozorova struggled to find her rhythm and committed multiple unforced errors.

Despite showing some resolve and taking the lead in the second set, Prozorova struggled to convert crucial games and eventually fell short in straight sets, losing 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match-up between third seed Leolia Jeanjean and fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee was played on Court 1.

The World No. 129, Tararudee, fought back after losing a closely contested first set and ended up winning the next two sets comfortably in a match that lasted for 2 hours and 17 minutes. The Thailand player scripted a memorable comeback win, prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In another engaging clash, Lilli Tagger faced her toughest test yet as she went up against 2024 edition champion, Darja Semenistaja on centre court. Tagger made an adjustment mid-game to wrestle back control after losing the first set.

The 17-year-old showcased why she's regarded as one of the most exciting prospects on the circuit, playing more slice shots and negating Semenistaja's movement throughout. The Austrian ended up winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the semi final.

In another high-octane encounter on court 1, China's Fangran Tian continued her dream run in the tournament as she edged past Japan's Mei Yamaguchi in a 2 hour 38-minute marathon battle under the lights, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

In the first semi final of the Doubles Main Draw, Nicole Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew clinched a hard-fought win against the pair of Hiroko Kuwata and Park So-hyun, wrapping up the day's action with a 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), (10-5) win to book their place in the final.

Results

Singles: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Tatiana Prozorova: 6-1, 6-4.

Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA): 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Lili Tagger (AUT) bt Darja Semenistaja (LAT): 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Fangran Tian (CHN) bt Mei Yamaguchi (JPN): 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles: Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG)/Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Hiroko Kuwata (JPN)/ Park So-hyun (KOR): 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), (10-5).