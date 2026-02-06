Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video- Budget Is Continuation Of Last Year's Framework: Omar


2026-02-06 09:04:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the present budget should not be viewed as an independent document but as a continuation of the previous year's budget.

Speaking during a post-budget press conference, he stressed the need to connect current allocations, priorities, and policies with last year's financial roadmap to assess their real impact and intent.


Kashmir Observer

