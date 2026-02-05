Disability Certificates From The Ministry Of Health Were Falsified By 3 Recently Arrested Women -
According to the investigations, the detainees were allegedly linked to the creation and use of false disability and good health certificates, which were presented as if they had been issued by clinics and hospitals of the Ministry of Health. The three women will be placed under the orders of a judge of guarantees, for the corresponding hearings that will define their legal situation for the alleged commission of the crime against public faith in the modality of falsification of public documents.
