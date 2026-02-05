Disability Certificates From The Ministry Of Health Were Falsified By 3 Recently Arrested Women

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Three women were arrested during Operation“Certificates,” an investigation that seeks to dismantle an alleged network dedicated to the falsification of public documents, specifically medical certificates, to the detriment of the Ministry of Health. The operation took place in areas of Pacora and North Panama, with the support of agents from the Directorate of Judicial Investigation (DIJ), where authorities collected documents and other evidence considered key to the progress of the case. The search warrants were executed in the districts of Chilibre, Las Garzas and Alcalde Díaz.

According to the investigations, the detainees were allegedly linked to the creation and use of false disability and good health certificates, which were presented as if they had been issued by clinics and hospitals of the Ministry of Health. The three women will be placed under the orders of a judge of guarantees, for the corresponding hearings that will define their legal situation for the alleged commission of the crime against public faith in the modality of falsification of public documents.